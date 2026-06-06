Bringit: A Luggage Delivery Service Revolutionizing Travel in Salt Lake City

Bringit is a startup business launched by three Utahns to manage 'luggage limbo' by handling baggage for travelers coming in and out of Salt Lake City International Airport. They provide an on-demand, same-day luggage delivery service to hotels, rentals, and residences in Salt Lake City and Park City.

Innovation is adding convenience to many parts of daily life. In Salt Lake City, travel is becoming one of them. Three Utahns recently launched a startup business, Bringit, to manage 'luggage limbo' by handling baggage for travelers coming in and out of Salt Lake City International Airport .

Bringit is a company that provides an on-demand, same-day luggage delivery to hotels, rentals, and residences in Salt Lake City and Park City. When travelers use Bringit, their bags are taken from airport baggage claim directly to their destination. Or, at the end of their stay, delivered straight from their hotel to the airport. This means their vacation time isn't spent hauling luggage.

For business people headed straight to meetings, big families with several bags, elderly people with limited mobility, or customers with late check-ins, their vacation time isn't spent 'babysitting' their luggage. Bringit also offers services to retrieve personal items from hotels, Airbnbs, or other locations and meet travelers at the airport an hour before their departure to hand off luggage.

Customers can also use Bringit storage lockers within the airport so that between flights they can explore the city without carrying their luggage with them. Travelers can store luggage for several days if needed. The company literally got its start over coffee. Israel Arellano came up with the idea for Bringit in Miami and launched a small-scale trial.

Though the trial was successful, the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the travel industry, and the service never hit the ground. Bringit is a privately owned business contracted with the Salt Lake City airport. They call themselves the DoorDash of luggage





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Luggage Delivery Service Salt Lake City International Airport On-Demand Service Same-Day Delivery Convenience For Travelers Revolutionizing Travel COVID-19 Pandemic

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