Bringing macOS Productivity Tools to Windows 11 with Free Utilities

A guide on how to replicate missing macOS features-AirDrop, Spotlight, Quick Look, Hot Corners, and bulk rename-on Windows 11 using PowerToys and free third‑party apps.

Windows 11 holds the dominant share of the desktop operating system market, yet its larger user base does not automatically translate into a superior user experience.

Many long‑time Windows users who also own Apple hardware find that several macOS utilities-AirDrop, Spotlight, Quick Look, Hot Corners and advanced bulk‑rename features-remain absent or under‑delivered in Windows 11. The missing capabilities are not merely cosmetic; they affect everyday productivity by forcing users to rely on slower work‑arounds such as Bluetooth file transfers, clunky search dialogs, or manual file‑renaming. Fortunately, the gap can be narrowed without abandoning Windows entirely.

Microsoft's own PowerToys suite, together with a handful of well‑designed third‑party programs, can replicate most of the coveted macOS functionality, often at no cost. One of the most noticeable discrepancies is the ease of file sharing. Apple's AirDrop lets any combination of iPhone, iPad, and Mac exchange files instantaneously over a local Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth hybrid, eliminating cables, cloud uploads, or email attachments. Windows 11 supplies "Bluetooth File Transfer" and "Nearby Sharing," but both are notoriously slower and require extra steps.

A free solution called LocalSend bridges this divide. After installing the app on each Windows device, users simply open the Send tab, select the files, and hit Send; the recipient approves the request, and the transfer-typically under a second for a 10 MB payload-mirrors the speed and simplicity of AirDrop. This approach restores the seamless cross‑device workflow that many Apple users take for granted. Search is another area where Windows falls short of macOS's Spotlight.

Spotlight opens as an overlay, instantly indexing local files, applications, and even web results, all while preserving the current window context. Windows Search exists, but its interface feels detached and its relevance scoring lags behind. PowerToys Run, activated via a configurable shortcut, provides a comparable overlay that not only locates files and apps but also evaluates simple calculations, runs system commands, and converts units.

Users can tailor the appearance, result count, and hotkey to match personal preferences, effectively recreating Spotlight's fluid experience. File previewing also illustrates the disparity. macOS's Quick Look lets a user press the spacebar on any selected file-PDF, image, or document-to view a full‑screen preview with basic editing capabilities, and it supports rapid navigation through multiple selections. Windows Explorer's Preview Pane is limited to static thumbnails and lacks interactive features.

PowerToys includes a utility named Peek that emulates Quick Look: after enabling the tool, hitting the spacebar launches an instant preview window, and arrow keys allow users to cycle through selected items. The same functionality can be achieved with the standalone QuickLook app for Windows, both offering a lightweight, responsive alternative to the native Explorer pane.

Finally, macOS's Hot Corners assign actions-such as opening the Notification Center, launching a quick note, or putting the Mac to sleep-to the four corners of the screen. This gesture‑based shortcut speeds up routine tasks without reaching for the mouse or keyboard. Windows 11 does not provide a built‑in equivalent, but a small utility called WinXCorners lets users map custom actions to each corner, effectively reproducing the productivity boost of Hot Corners.

By combining PowerToys with these three third‑party tools-LocalSend, QuickLook (or PowerToys Peek), and WinXCorners-Windows 11 users can enjoy many of the workflow‑enhancing features that have made macOS popular among power users, all without leaving the Windows ecosystem





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