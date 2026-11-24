Like the Roman Empire retrieving its citizens, President Donald Trump has freed every Gaza hostage and over 100 detained Americans.

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Hubbard expresses his deep gratitude to the administration and Trump highlights the ongoing efforts to bring Americans home from foreign captivity.

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"Today America is the Roman Empire and New York is Rome itself. " — John Lennon When Rome lost a citizen to a foreign power, it did not negotiate from a position of weakness or wait for the right diplomatic moment to engage. It sent legions. Its actions were swift and total because Rome understood what no one else did: that a citizen is not a statistic, but the living proof that the state exists to protect its own.

To be a Roman citizen was to carry the full weight of the Republic on your back. That protection wasn’t a privilege you earned or a favor you begged for; it was your right, simply for being Roman. And when that right was violated, the Republic didn’t file a complaint or turn a blind eye; it came to get you.

ADVOCATE REVEALS FREED MARINE VET'S PHYSICAL, MENTAL TORMENT IN RUSSIAN PRISON AS 5 AMERICANS REMAIN HELD The young Julius Caesar learned this early. Captured by Cilician pirates in 75 B.C. , he spent 38 days in their hands, joking that they had no idea who they had taken. When his ransom arrived and he was freed, he raised a fleet, hunted them down, and crucified every last one of them.

That was Rome. You do not take a Roman and live to tell about it. That is the standard and the ethos that President Donald Trump has restored to America. Under President Trump’s steadfast leadership, this administration has brought home a record-breaking more than 100 unjustly detained Americans, including securing the release of every last hostage in Gaza — living and deceased.

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But the numbers are not the story. The story is the principle underneath them. And that principle is what sets this administration apart from all the others and why it is so successful at bringing Americans home. It’s simple: This administration does not treat the rescue of Americans as a burden to be managed or a category to be triaged.

It treats it as a sacred mission, rooted in an ancient Western ideal: the state exists to protect its people, and no one is left behind. As in the Roman Republic, American citizens are the core of this nation — and abandoning one is a stain on the whole.

This instinct is clearly visible in the personal promises President Trump has made and kept, like the one made to Marc Fogel’s 95-year-old mother, and in his willingness to use hard leverage against Venezuela, Russia, the Taliban and Hamas. Moreover, under President Trump, that ethos is backed by an executive order that lets the State Department designate countries as state sponsors of wrongful detention and hit them with meaningful sanctions.

The sheer credibility of President Trump’s policy of"peace through strength," which makes adversaries calculate that holding an American costs more than releasing one, combined with the personal dealmaking style that builds direct relationships with strongmen instead of relying on slow multilateral channels, is another reason this administration succeeds where others have failed. Moreover, the president’s explicit elevation of the issue to a top priority means that every embassy and envoy knows this is what the president measures himself by — and expects from them.

That bias for action is the operational engine behind the historic numbers. Hostage negotiations usually die in process — committees, risk assessments, endless interagency reviews — while the clock runs on the person in the cell. This administration treats speed as a moral duty, not a risk. The contrast is sharp.

The Biden administration let cases drag on for years — like the slow, bureaucratic approach that left people like Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan in limbo while lawyers and diplomats traded notes and held endless meetings. As in the Roman Republic, American citizens are the core of this nation — and abandoning one is a stain on the whole.

President Trump’s team moves with purpose and alacrity in days or weeks, not years, because they see delay as a form of abandonment. And that includes all elements of the president’s team, from across the U.S. government, including the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, the FBI’s Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, the National Security Council’s counterterrorism directorate and Special Presidential Envoy for PeacePrevious administrations waited for the other side to offer a deal, then spent months studying it.

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The Trump administration seizes openings the moment they appear or, better yet, creates them. When a window cracks open — a diplomatic thaw, a backchannel, a shift in a foreign leader’s incentives — they move through it before it closes, and if a case stalls, pressure is increased to create opportunity.

That opportunism and decisiveness are what turned a stalled Gaza process into a completed deal, and brought former U.S. MarinePresident Donald Trump welcomes Marc Fogel back to the United States after being released from Russian custody, at the White House Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. Driven by an unwavering moral compass, this administration views every unjustly detained American abroad as a priority mission.

Whereas Biden’s team treated these cases as liabilities — something to manage, contain and quietly resolve without drawing attention — the Trump administration inverts that entirely. There’s no triage here. No ranking cases by profile or political cost. No telling families to go away or be quiet.

President Trump’s team tackles every case head-on, offering full transparency and accountability, because every American is a citizen of the republic, and the republic owes them all — just ask the families who have unfettered access to the entire hostage enterprise, including White House officials, from day one. Our refusal to categorize is what makes the mission sacred and righteous, rather than bureaucratic. And the mission doesn’t end when the plane lands back on U.S. soil.

Rescue is only the beginning, not the end. Our team stays with the person — rehab, counseling, rebuilding a life that captivity tried to erase. And when justice demands it, we go after the perpetrators themselves. The message is unmistakable: Take an American, and you will pay.

Not someday, not maybe. You will regret it. That’s the Roman part in full. Rome didn’t just retrieve its citizens; it made the cost of taking one so high that few dared try again.

The republic protected its own, and it punished those who harmed them. The Trump administration carries that same standard and is united under that same coda because to be an American is something unique and special, envied by the world over and worth preserving: Every American home, every American family whole, and every enemy who thought they could profit from Americans’ suffering left to count the price, and the bodies.

Julia Speer is the Director for Hostage Affairs in the Counterterrorism Directorate at the National Security Council. She has served throughout the globe for nearly 20 years in the State Department and lives with her family in Virginia.