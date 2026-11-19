The Brimfield Police Department warned the public Wednesday about scam calls involving police department impersonation.

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio - The Brimfield Police Department warned the public Wednesday about scam calls involving police department impersonation. According to the department, these scam calls have caller ID displaying the department’s name or phone number, and some calls claim to be officers.

Due to these scams, police want the public to remember the following: Police will never call you and demand money or ask you to purchase gift cards. Police will never tell you that you have an outstanding warrant and demand payment to avoid arrest. Do not provide these scam callers with personal information, financial information or payment details.

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If an officer from the department needs to speak with you and can’t reach you, the officer will leave a message identifying the officer and providing information on how to return the call. If you do receive a suspicious call with someone claiming to be from the police department, hang up and call the department directly at 330-673-7716 to verify if their call is legitimate.

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The department also reminds the public that scammers can manipulate caller ID information to make a call appear that it’s coming from a legitimate police department, so even though a call appears to be from a police department, it doesn’t mean the call is from them. Police also say, “When in doubt, hang up and verify! ”