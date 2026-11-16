Brigitte Macron Reveals Emmanuel Must Be Psychoanalysed for Never Replacing Grandmother in Damning New Biography

New biography reveals Brigitte Macron's sharp critique of Emmanuel's unresolved grief for his grandmother Manette, citing his refusal to replace her memory as a sign of psychological immaturity.

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing intense personal scrutiny as his wife Brigitte reveals in a new biography that he has never properly replaced his beloved grandmother in his life and ought to be psychoanalysed. The shocking revelation comes from veteran political journalist Catherine Nay, who chronicles the leader's peculiar upbringing and his enduring bond with his late grandmother in her book Ce pays dont le prince est un enfant. The book portrays the 48-year-old leader as an eternal child who has not grown up despite his immense political power.

Brigitte Macron, 73, states that Emmanuel still has not buried the memory of his grandmother, Manette. She argues that he has not replaced her in his life and suggests he needs professional psychological evaluation. Emmanuel told Catherine Nay that he still lives in his grandmother's spirit. He claims to feel a deep spiritual connection that persists after her death, a sentiment that his wife views as a significant psychological impediment.

Also read French-speaking nations hold a summit in Cambodia as a conflict in Africa threatens a rift

Brigitte contrasts this with her own observation of his behavior. She notes that he remains in near seclusion with her, who is 24 years his senior. She believes he is unable to manage people or accept their criticism effectively. This dynamic forms a central theme in the biography's exploration of his personality and leadership style. The couple's isolation is described as a key factor in his political struggles.

Catherine Nay argues that the French president was deprived of his formative teenage years. This deprivation stemmed from a childhood dominated by his grandmother and a teenage romance with his teacher, who later became his wife. Nay portrays Emmanuel as fiercely talented yet incapable of handling peer criticism. She suggests his self-assurance has ossified into a belief in his own infallibility. This lack of social grounding has had lasting effects on his political resilience.

Advertisement

Emmanuel Macron himself admits to a lack of teenage experience. He told writer Emmanuel Carrère in 2025 that he does not like or understand teenagers. He noted that his wife does, highlighting a disconnect from his own youth. Emmanuel also confessed to Nay that he considers himself still a child. This admission supports Nay's argument about his arrested development and lack of peer interaction during critical growth years.

Brigitte Macron recalls meeting a young man with unparalleled self-belief when he was 20. She described him as a raw diamond who made her feel protected from everything. However, she admitted feeling much more protected by him in November 2024. This change occurred after his disastrous snap election gamble. His party lost power, plunging France into political chaos and leaving his government without a majority.

The biography details how his grandmother Manette shaped his intellectual path. She was a retired headmistress obsessed with molding him into her masterpiece. She sequestered him in a cloistered, bookish existence. She fostered his precocious intellect by training him to recite French classics aloud. Manette encouraged his dream of becoming a great writer, a goal he eventually abandoned.

Emmanuel grudgingly abandoned his writing career when his novel failed to find a publisher. He later became a political figure. Manette also acted as his first political coach. However, she was possessive and disciplined him strictly. She threw his belongings onto the landing when he dated a girl at 14. He returned home with a promise to never look at girls again.

Advertisement

The intense bond marginalized Emmanuel's own mother, Françoise Noguès. She felt peripheral and invisible in her son's life. Françoise noted that Emmanuel knows her life better than she does. Her husband, Jean-Michel Macron, reproached her for giving their son to his mother. This family dynamic further contributed to his isolation from ordinary social circles.

Emmanuel barely campaigned for reelection in 2022. He admitted exhaustion to Nay when questioned about his lack of effort. Brigitte did not desire a second term. His second and final term ends in May. The political center he championed is in shambles. The nationalist hard-Right and radical hard-Left are now in pole position. These developments underscore the fragility of his political legacy and the personal costs of his leadership.