Brigitte Macron's Slap Sparks Rumored Affair With Iranian Actress

The French president's wife, Brigitte Macron, is said to have slapped her husband following the discovery of an incriminating video message on his phone from a sultry Iranian actress, Golshifteh Farahani. The incident video has spread worldwide, fueling speculation about their strained relationship.

At a private lunch last year, 73-year-old Brigitte Macron , wife of the French president, expressed her fears of having done everything for him to leave her.

Madame Macron, known for her possessiveness, has been rumored to have had interactions with other people, particularly an Iranian actress named Golshifteh Farahani. The incident involving the slap was triggered by Brigitte Macron seeing an incriminating video message on her husband's mobile phone from Farahani. The viral video from May last year shows Brigitte Macron pushing Macron in the face while preparing to disembark from a plane in Vietnam.

The new book 'Un Couple (Presque) Parfait' vividly describes the volatility of their marriage, the control Brigitte Macron exerts over her husband, and the importance of making her happy for maintaining France's position within the European Union. Macron's relationship with the actress was supposedly platonic but deeply affectionate





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emmanuel Macron Brigitte Macron Elysée Palace First Lady Iranian Actress Platonic Relationship Volatility Of Marriage Possessiveness Of Brigitte Macron

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This hard-line Iranian general is a major player in talks with US over warA hard-line Iranian general linked to notorious attacks at home and abroad is believed to have seized a place near the center of power as negotiations with the United States hang in the balance.

Read more »

This hard-line Iranian general is a major player in talks with US over warA hard-line Iranian general linked to notorious attacks at home and abroad is believed to have seized a place near the center of power as negotiations with the United States hang in the balance.

Read more »

How Hunter Biden Ended Up in Candace Owens’ Home Studio — Next to Her Brigitte Macron DollA dinner, a podcaster and a phone call later, the most unlikely interview of the year was on.

Read more »

Volatile Macron marriage: First Lady Napier seeherhusband's lovers and confront him with slapEmmanuel Macron's marriage to Brigitte Macron is marked by volatility and possessiveness, with the first lady acknowledging her fears in a private conversation and lashing out at her husband when she allegedly saw an incriminating video message on his phone from an Iranian actress.

Read more »