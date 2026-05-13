Brigitte Macron's Slap of Her Husband: A New Book Unveils the 'Forbidden Zones' of the French First Couple

A new book, 'A Nearly Perfect Couple,' claims to reveal the 'forbidden zones' of Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, touching upon the notorious moment of endorsements and alleged personal relationships with an Iranian actress. Critics and politicians condemned Mr. Trump's mocking comment on the incident, with Manuel Bompard calling it 'unacceptable'.

Brigitte Macron 's notorious slap of her husband, Emmanuel, was allegedly sparked when she saw a message from an Iranian actress on his phone, according to a new book.

The viral video of the incident showed the first lady pushing the French president in the face as they prepared to disembark from a plane in Vietnam. At the time, Macron dismissed it as 'nothing' and claimed it was a 'couple's scene.

' But journalist Florian Tardif revealed a different story in his book, 'A Nearly Perfect Couple,' which describes the 'forbidden zones' of the couple. Speaking on RTL radio, Tardif claimed that Macron had a 'platonic' relationship with an Iranian actress for 'a few months' and exchanged 'messages that went quite far,' triggering a heated argument between the couple.

The incident was made public due to a misunderstanding on the plane, causing tension and resulting in a significant argument aboard the presidential plane at the Hanoi airport. The Elysee regretted not being honest about the dispute, claiming to show they were a 'real couple.

' The French media and public reacted with anger and disapproval. Macron's critics, including Manuel Bompard, accused Trump of being inappropriate and disrespectful. The 25-year age gap has been a subject of debate between Macron and his wife, with criticism and questions about their compatibility. Journalist Tardif revisits major decisions, turning points, and controversies that have defined Macron's time in office and highlights his personal concerns if his wife were unhappy, predicting potential failure of his term





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First Couple Macron Brigitte Hanoi Airport Tardif Forbidden Zones Contentious Personal Relationships Critics Environment Iranian Actress Elysee

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