Brigitte Macron Biography Claims Emmanuel Has Not Buried Grandmother

A new biography by Catherine Nay reveals that Brigitte Macron believes Emmanuel Macron has not replaced his grandmother and needs psychoanalysis, highlighting his perpetual childlike nature.

A new biography authored by veteran political journalist Catherine Nay presents a revealing portrait of French President Emmanuel Macron, suggesting that he remains emotionally stunted and has never fully moved past the loss of his grandmother. The book, titled Ce pays dont le prince est un enfant, draws on extensive conversations with the President, his wife Brigitte, and childhood associates to depict a leader who is fiercely talented but fundamentally unable to accept criticism from his peers.

Grandmother Influence and Family Dynamics

According to the biography, French President Emmanuel Macron has never replaced his beloved grandmother and should undergo psychoanalysis, a stark assessment shared by his wife, Brigitte Macron. The text details how the President lived in the spirit of his grandmother, Manette, a retired headmistress who sequestered him in a cloistered, bookish environment. She aimed to shape him into her masterpiece, training him to recite French classics and fostering a formidable self-confidence that would later define his political career.

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Manette Macron acted as his premier political coach, but her influence was possessive and disciplinary. She discouraged his early romance at age fourteen, throwing his belongings onto the landing and ordering him back to his parents with the strict instruction never to look at girls again. This intense bond marginalized his mother, Françoise Noguès, who felt invisible compared to the closeness between her husband and his mother-in-law.

Childlike Nature and Political Infallibility

The biography argues that the French President was deprived of his formative teenage years due to a childhood dominated by his grandmother and a subsequent romance with his teacher, who is now his wife. Ms Nay portrays the 48-year-old leader as an eternal child who has not grown up, noting that he confessed to being still a child and having never been a teenager. He admitted to journalist Emmanuel Carrère in 2025 that he does not like or understand teenagers, relying instead on his wife to connect with them.

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This extraordinary self-assurance helped him become France's youngest leader since Napoleon at age 39, but it has since ossified into an unshakeable belief in his own infallibility. The book suggests that this inability to question himself led to ill-fated decisions, including the snap parliamentary elections in 2024. That gamble left his government without a majority and plunged France into significant political chaos, marking a turning point in his presidency.

Marital Perspectives and Current Political Landscape

Brigitte Macron, who is 24 years his senior, recalled meeting a young man with unparalleled self-belief who made her feel protected from everything. However, her perspective has shifted significantly since the disastrous snap election of November 2024. She admitted to Ms Nay that she felt much more protected by him in the past than she does today, as the political center he championed is now in shambles.

The President's second and final term is scheduled to end in May, leaving the political center weakened while nationalist hard-Right and radical hard-Left forces rise in prominence. Mr Macron barely campaigned for reelection in 2022, admitting to exhaustion and acknowledging that his wife had not desired a second term. The biography presents a leader living in near seclusion, unable to manage people or accept their criticism, as he faces the twilight of his time in office.