Brigitte Bardot's Former Husband Bernard d'Ormale Accused of Removing Her Belongings

Disinherited husband Bernard d'Ormale is alleged to have been filmed removing Brigitte Bardot's valuables from her St Tropez villa. His lawyer and the foundation present sharply different accounts.

Bernard d'Ormale, the final husband of French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot, has been caught on security cameras allegedly stashing away her personal belongings, including gold coins, jewellery and a guitar, according to reports published in Paris. The allegations centre on La Madrague, the Mediterranean seaside villa that Bardot and d'Ormale shared in St Tropez. Bardot died in December at the age of 91 and left her 85-year-old husband nothing in her will, despite the many decades they lived together.

The latest claims come from a source close to the case, who spoke to the BFM TV news channel in Paris during a Tuesday broadcast. The source said the footage showed d'Ormale carrying bags full of mementos from the property. The same source said Bardot's Mini Moke car was also hidden, although these claims remain allegations that have not been independently confirmed.

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How the Disinheritance and Eviction Unfolded

Bardot left her husband out of her will, and d'Ormale is no longer living at La Madrague. He is now staying in a council flat in St Tropez after being evicted from the house he had shared with Bardot for decades. Last month, d'Ormale publicly expressed his fury over an auction that sold off many of Bardot's possessions.

Bardot also left a handwritten note in which she addressed d'Ormale directly, saying that he had patiently destroyed her, day after day, for 30 years. The note has become a central part of the public dispute over the estate, which is increasingly bitter on both sides and has drawn wide attention in France.

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Under the terms of the will, Bardot's estate is set to go to the Brigitte Bardot Foundation and to her only son, Nicolas Charrier, who is now 66. d'Ormale was not named as a beneficiary, and he has said he never wanted anything from his wife. He stated that he refused any gift because he did not want people saying he had taken advantage of her.

Competing Accounts From d'Ormale and the Foundation

Bernard d'Ormale has rejected the allegations that he took valuables from the villa. In comments to BFM TV, he said he was simply putting items away for safe keeping. He asked whether Bardot would have lived for 35 years with a thief and a liar, and he described himself as the guardian of her memory.

d'Ormale also said it broke his heart to see Bardot's life being scattered, calling the situation appalling, scandalous and one-sided. He was particularly upset at being removed from La Madrague, saying he had lived there for thirty-five years. He was also upset at being fired as president of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, the animal charity his wife founded.

His lawyer, Aurelie-Caroline Vieugue, argued that d'Ormale is an elderly man of 85 and said he had been treated deplorably by the foundation, which she claimed was worse than how a criminal would be treated. She also said d'Ormale had shared 33 years of his life with Bardot and described their relationship as a 33-year love story. The figures given by d'Ormale and his lawyer differ from the 30 years mentioned in Bardot's note, a discrepancy that has not been resolved in the public accounts.

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A spokesman for the Brigitte Bardot Foundation rejected the criticism and said all of the organisation's actions were guided by a scrupulous respect for the wishes expressed by Brigitte Bardot. Reports also say there have been allegations that d'Ormale's past work as an adviser to the late Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-Right National Front, made him enemies at the foundation. Le Pen was a convicted racist and Holocaust denier.

Bardot's Career, Marriages and the Wider Legacy

Bardot was an international sex symbol who starred in 45 movies. She began learning the guitar in 1958 while filming La Femme et le Pantin in Spain, and the instruments she kept are described in the reports as likely to be worth a fortune today. She also recorded 70 songs as a pop singer before retiring from public life in 1973.

Bardot was married four times. She wed film director Roger Vadim from 1952 to 1957, actor Jacques Charrier from 1959 to 1962, and socialite Gunter Sachs from 1966 to 1969. She later married d'Ormale, and the couple held a religious wedding in Norway in 1992. That marriage never held any legal validity in France. Bardot also had several other high-profile relationships, including one with the singer Serge Gainsbourg.

Bardot's later public life was marked by controversy over her far-Right politics. She met d'Ormale through the National Front, which has since been renamed the National Rally. She was convicted and fined six times for inciting racial hatred against immigrants, Muslims and residents of the French overseas territory of Reunion, whom she described as degenerate savages. Her support for the party remained a long-running part of her public profile.