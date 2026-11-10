Brigitte Bardot's Former Husband Accused of Stashing Her Belongings

Security cameras allegedly filmed Bernard d'Ormale removing Brigitte Bardot's gold coins, jewellery and guitar from La Madrague after she disinherited him in her will.

Bernard d'Ormale, the 85-year-old final husband of French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot, has been caught on security cameras allegedly stashing away her personal belongings, including gold coins, jewellery and a guitar, according to reports published this week. The footage was filmed at La Madrague, the Mediterranean seaside villa the couple shared in St Tropez. The allegations are the latest development in a bitter dispute over Ms Bardot's will.

Ms Bardot died in December at the age of 91 and left Mr d'Ormale nothing, despite the couple living together for many decades. The actress, who starred in 45 movies, left a note in which she said of Mr d'Ormale: 'You have patiently destroyed me, day after day, for 30 years.' The revelations have intensified an increasingly poisonous saga centred on her estate.

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How the Alleged Removal of Bardot's Belongings Unfolded

A source close to the case told the BFM TV news channel in Paris on Tuesday that Mr d'Ormale has a keen instinct for preservation and survival. The same source said the cameras at La Madrague captured him filling bags with mementos. Mr d'Ormale is now living in a council flat in St Tropez after being evicted from the villa.

According to the allegations, the items included Ms Bardot's gold coins, jewellery and guitar. It is also alleged that Mr d'Ormale hid her Mini Moke car. A former friend of Ms Bardot said: 'He stashed everything he could get his hands on.' Ms Bardot began learning to play the guitar in 1958, while filming La Femme et le Pantin in Spain, and her beloved instruments would be worth a fortune today.

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Bernard d'Ormale Rejects the Theft Claims

Mr d'Ormale has denied wrongdoing, telling BFM that he was simply putting items away for safe keeping. He asked whether Ms Bardot would have lived for 35 years with a thief and a liar. He also described himself as the guardian of her memory and said it broke his heart to see her life being scattered.

Mr d'Ormale's lawyer, Aurelie-Caroline Vieugue, said her client is 85 years old and an elderly person. She said he had been treated deplorably by the foundation, worse than a criminal. She also said he had shared 33 years of his life with Madame Bardot and described their relationship as a 33-year love story.

Earlier, when asked about being disinherited, Mr d'Ormale said he had told Ms Bardot he did not want anything at all. He said he had also refused any gift so that people could not say he took advantage of her. Later, he expressed deep sadness at being forced out of La Madrague, where he said he had lived for thirty-five years.

Will Leaves Estate to Foundation and Only Son

Under the will, Ms Bardot's estate is set to go to the Brigitte Bardot Foundation and to her only son, Nicolas Charrier, who is now 66. Mr d'Ormale receives nothing from the estate. He was also dismissed as president of the animal charity that Ms Bardot founded, which he said upset him deeply.

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Ms Bardot and Mr d'Ormale held a religious wedding in Norway in 1992, but the marriage never held any legal validity in France. Allegations have also circulated that Mr d'Ormale's past work as an adviser to the late Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-Right National Front, had made him enemies at the foundation. Ms Bardot had been married four times before, and she had a long history of supporting the National Front, which has since been renamed the National Rally.

Foundation Says It Honours Bardot's Wishes

A spokesman for the Brigitte Bardot Foundation said all of its actions are guided by a scrupulous respect for the wishes expressed by Ms Bardot. The foundation has not publicly confirmed the alleged removal of items from La Madrague in the material reported so far. The allegations remain unproven, and the claims have been presented as reported by a source and by Mr d'Ormale's legal team.