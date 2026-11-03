Brigitte Bardot Disinherits Husband Bernard d'Ormale in Final Letter

Brigitte Bardot left her estate to her foundation and son, disinheriting husband Bernard d'Ormale who claims abuse in a leaked letter dated November 2022.

The final chapter of the relationship between legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot and her last husband, Bernard d'Ormale, has been revealed through a bitter dispute over her estate. Before she passed away in December 2025, Bardot sent a handwritten note to d'Ormale explicitly disinheriting him. The emotional letter, which has now been verified by her close family members, contains a scathing accusation that he had systematically ruined her life over three decades.

The Core Details Of The Disputed Will

The handwritten document, which dates back to November 17, 2022, begins with the stark declaration: 'Bernard, it's a failure.' In this correspondence, Bardot expressed her deep frustration with her marriage, describing a visceral need for genuine companionship, love, and emotional support that she claimed she never received from her partner. She wrote that she needed someone to sit with her for coffee or take her for a drive, emphasizing that she desired a partner who would be genuinely happy with the life she offered him.

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Despite sharing more than thirty years together, Bardot left her husband nothing in her last will and testament. The letter concludes with a powerful condemnation, stating: 'For 30 years, you have patiently destroyed me, day after day.' She added that she was in desperate need of tenderness and presence, qualities she felt were simply incapable of being provided by d'Ormale. The note ends with the single word 'Checkmate!', signaling the finality of her decision to cut him out of her life and legacy.

Conflicting Accounts Of A 33-Year Union

Bernard d'Ormale, who is 85 years old, has publicly expressed fury and sadness regarding the outcome of the probate process. Although he initially claimed that he himself refused any gifts from Bardot to avoid the appearance of taking advantage of her, his demeanor shifted after he was forced to leave their shared residence. He described being 'kicked out' after living in the property for thirty-five years, questioning how such a treatment could be justified given their long history together.

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Lawyers representing d'Ormale have argued that their client was treated with severe aggression by the estate administrators. His legal representative, Aurelie-Caroline Vieugue, stated that it is important to remember his advanced age and described the treatment he received as 'deplorable.' She characterized their time together as a '33-year love story' and questioned why an elderly man who shared his life with Madame Bardot would face such hostility during the settlement of her affairs.

The foundation behind the actress also pushed back against these claims. A spokesman for the Brigitte Bardot Foundation asserted that everyone experiences grief differently but denied that the foundation's actions reflected reality. The statement claimed that d'Ormale was well-supported during the months following Bardot's passing. However, the foundation maintained that his departure from the family home was a strict matter of legal obligation, not personal malice.

Real-World Impact On Assets And Charity

The immediate consequence of the will has been the liquidation of Bardot's personal possessions. An auction recently took place selling items from her flats in Paris and La Madrague, her historic home in St Tropez which she purchased in 1958. The sale included her trademark straw sun hats, a black tutu, berets, toiletries, underwear, and classic Repetto ballet shoes. These items were kept at her properties until they were sold off, marking a physical end to her personal era.

As a result of the estate distribution, d'Ormale has been evicted from La Madrague and now resides in a council flat in St Tropez. Furthermore, he was removed from his position as president of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation. There were allegations that his past political career, including his role as an advisor to the late Jean-Marie Le Pen, created enemies within the animal welfare organization. The foundation was originally established by Bardot in 1992, at which point she donated the La Madrague property to it.

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Future Of The Estate And Legal Obligations

All of Bardot's remaining estate is now directed toward the Brigitte Bardot Foundation and her only son, Nicholas Charrier, who is 66 years old. This decision finalizes the division of assets for the cinema legend, who starred in 45 movies and recorded 70 songs before retiring from public life in 1973. Her marriage to d'Ormale, which was a religious ceremony in Norway in 1992, never held legal validity in France, complicating his potential claims to her property.

The dispute highlights the complex intersection of personal relationships, charitable legacy, and legal inheritance in France. While d'Ormale contends that he was the victim of unfair treatment and emotional abandonment, the foundation and family members point to the explicit instructions in Bardot's final letter. The case serves as a stark reminder of the intense personal struggles behind the public image of an international sex symbol who faced numerous legal challenges regarding her controversial political views during her lifetime.