Brighton vs. Chelsea: Premier League Rivalry Reignited

Brighton and Chelsea clash again in the Premier League, just a week after their FA Cup encounter. The Seagulls will look to maintain their edge over the Blues, while Chelsea aims to solidify their position in the top four.

Brighton and Chelsea will face off in the Premier League just a week after their FA Cup clash. The Seagulls secured a 2-1 victory over the Blues in the fourth round of the FA Cup last weekend, setting the stage for a heated rematch at Amex Stadium. Currently, Brighton occupies the 10th position in the Premier League table, while Chelsea holds the coveted fourth spot.

Over the past couple of years, a rivalry has been brewing between these two sides, fueled by Chelsea's acquisition of several Brighton's star players, including Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo, and their hiring of former Brighton manager Graham Potter. With the Premier League season nearing its climax, tensions are expected to be high as both teams battle for league position.





