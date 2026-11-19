13WHAM ABC Rochester provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, health reports, notices of events and items of interest in the community, local sports and entertainment programming for Rochester and nearby towns and communities including Greece, Victor, Pittsford, Penfield, Henrietta, Webster, Irondequoit, Fairport, Chili, Gates,...

Police said this suspect threw a rock through a window at Tops Friendly Markets on South Clinton Avenue in Brighton during the overnight hours Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

Brighton, N.Y. — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who they said threw a rock through a grocery store window. The Brighton Police Department said the suspect vandalized Tops on South Clinton Avenue overnight Monday. Rochester woman pleads for husband's release from ICE detention The last few weeks have been "extremely hard" for Iris Davila after her husband, Alaa Duisat, was detained by federal agents while pumping gas at a Rochester gas station.

Advertisement

A man is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation by New York State Police in Rochester found he used falsified financial documents to obtain a $720,000 residential mortgage. Charges were pending against four teens after a police pursuit of a stolen rideshare vehicle ended at the northern tip of Irondequoit overnight, according to the Rochester Police Department. Two separate incidents three weeks apart in Wayne County both involved law enforcement pursuing a driver, and both ended in death.