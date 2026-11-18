13WHAM meteorologist Selena Ramos visited Canandaigua Primary School on Tuesday morning, giving more than 200 kindergarten students an inside look at the world of weather forecasting.

13WHAM meteorologist Selena Ramos demonstrates how to make a cloud in a bottle for kindergarten students at Canandaigua Primary School on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

13WHAM meteorologist Selena Ramos visited Canandaigua Primary School on Tuesday morning, giving more than 200 kindergarten students an inside look at the world of weather forecasting. During the visit, students learned about weather, how meteorologists make forecasts and even how to create a cloud in a bottle. Ramos said school visits like this are a great opportunity to introduce young students to the exciting field of meteorology and potentially inspire the next generation of weather forecasters.

Also read Winter weather winds down in Southcentral with the next anticipated storm ahead midweek

A man died by suicide following a police chase through several Wayne County towns Tuesday afternoon after allegedly firing shots at a New York State Police vehicle, according to Sheriff Robert Milby. Jasmine Brown is still searching for answers about her father's death at Cirrus Manor Residential Center on Culver Road in Irondequoit.

Advertisement

A driver faces charges after he ran over and killed another man on the city's north side, dragging the victim nearly two blocks before getting out and running from the scene, according to the Rochester Police Department. Investigators determined an early morning fire that heavily damaged a popular bar in the South Wedge over the summer was set intentionally, according to the Rochester Police Department.

A 62-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Rochester earlier this year.