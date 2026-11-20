Our Bright Spot shines on the Rochester Hearing and Speech Center, which has received a $7,500 Community Impact Grant from New York Life.

Representatives celebrate a $7,500 Community Impact Grant from New York Life to the Rochester Hearing and Speech Center on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. The funding will support hearing health care and early intervention services for children.

The center said the funding will help support its mission of providing hearing health care and testing to people of all ages. A man is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation by New York State Police in Rochester found he used falsified financial documents to obtain a $720,000 residential mortgage. Grief and anger filled the courtroom Thursday as Quincy Clayton’s family faced the man police say ran him over and dragged him nearly two blocks Sunday night.

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A woman indicted on 10 counts following a fatal crash in downtown Rochester over the summer has been deemed incompetent to stand trial, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. A woman was critically injured when she was struck by a pickup truck at a busy intersection Thursday morning, according to the Irondequoit Police Department.