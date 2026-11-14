Bright Spot: Local Girl Scouts learn life-saving skills

Rochester, N.Y. Our Bright Spot shines on learning life-saving skills.

Local Girl Scouts got hands-on stroke education at Rochester General Hospital. Since the launch of the program in 2024, more than 100 Girl Scouts have earned the “RRH Stroke Superstar Patch.

”The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances.

Also read Republicans suffered landslide losses in the midterms. Here's one place in Maine where they did win

"A former Arkansas official responsible for overseeing professional programs has been arrested and charged with 65 felony counts. The widow of a deaf man shot and killed by Monroe County sheriff's deputies is suing the county, according to their attorney. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that it is opening a deer check station after chronic wasting disease was detected in a wild deer in Livingston County.

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After years of anticipation, the Rochester area's first Bass Pro Shops officially opened Thursday evening at Eastview Mall, drawing excited shoppers eager to explore the new store.