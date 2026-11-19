Our Bright Spot shines on a thoughtful gesture honoring first responders across Livingston County.

A Coast Professional Inc. representative presents a gift basket to a police officer as part of an effort to thank first responders across Livingston County.

Employees assembled and hand-delivered 32 baskets filled with snacks and personal care items. Employees at Coast Professional Inc. assembled 32 gift baskets filled with snacks and personal care items, including hand warmers, as a way to show appreciation for those who serve their communities. The employees also hand-delivered the baskets to local first responders, offering words of encouragement and gratitude for the work they do every day.

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The gesture was a small way to make a big difference, reminding first responders that their dedication and service do not go unnoticed. A Palmyra man died by suicide Tuesday afternoon following a police chase through several Wayne County towns after firing shots at a state police vehicle, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Lyons, N.Y.

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— A man has been charged after attempting to slash a deputy with a knife while first responders were attending to a fire at his apartment, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Four people face charges after officers tracked down a stolen vehicle, according to the Greece Police Department.

A man is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation by the NYSP Special Investigations Unit in Rochester found he allegedly used falsified financial documents to obtain a $720,000 residential mortgage. Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember 29-year-old Quincy Clayton, who was killed in a hit-and-run on the city's north side Sunday evening.