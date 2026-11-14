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Bright Spot: Canandaigua's Bean Bags and Barbecue community event

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Bright Spot: Canandaigua's Bean Bags and Barbecue community event
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Canandaigua, N.Y. Our Bright Spot shines on bean bags and barbecue.Trolley Station Apartments in Canandaigua recently hosted its sixth annual Bean Bags and Barb

Trolley Station Apartments in Canandaigua recently hosted its sixth annual Bean Bags and Barbecue event, which brought together residents and the community for an afternoon of cornhole and food from Club 86 in Geneva.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances.

Also readBright Spot: Eastridge students rake leaves for local veterans

"The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that it is opening a deer check station after chronic wasting disease was detected in a wild deer in Livingston County. A Penfield Central School District bus driver was injured in a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

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Caught on camera: Used cooking oil stolen from Naples businesses The Ontario County Sheriff's Office is investigating an unusual theft in Naples after someone stole used fryer oil from a local pizza shop — a commodity authorities warn has become valuable.

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Bright Spot: RGH nursing leader earns national recognition

Shari McDonald, vice president and chief nursing officer at Rochester General Hospital, has been named to Becker's Healthcare's 2026 list of top hospital and health system nursing leaders.

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