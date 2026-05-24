Bright Eyes Performs Entirety of 'I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning' and 'Digital Ash in a Digital Urn' at Hollywood Bowl

Bright Eyes, an indie rock band led by Conor Oberst, celebrated the 21st anniversary of their albums 'I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning' and 'Digital Ash in a Digital Urn' by performing them both in full at the Hollywood Bowl on May 23, 2026.

Bright Eyes performed the entirety of their "I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning" and "Digital Ash in a Digital Urn" albums at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, May 23, 2026 to celebrate 21 years since their release.

Fans Bailey Middleton, 31, and Michael Arter, 36, made the drive up from San Diego to see Bright Eyes, describing the group as one of their favorites and the albums as some of their all-time favorites. The indie rock band, led by Conor Oberst, celebrated the 21st anniversary of their albums by playing them both in full. Once the night had settled in, Bright Eyes returned to the stage with new background imagery and wardrobe and launched into "Time Code.

" Oberst's vocals were as strong as ever throughout the evening, but seemed to grow more assured as the band moved through their second album performance. He also grew more conversational with the crowd, telling stories between songs. The band took almost all the time they were allotted before curfew and even managed to fit in an encore of four songs, which included "America the Beautiful" and "Lover I Don't Have to Love.





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Bright Eyes Indie Rock Band Conor Oberst Performances Albums Hollywood Bowl 21St Anniversary Fans Bailey Middleton Michael Arter Drive Up From San Diego Favorites All-Time Favorites Concert Encore Songs America The Beautiful Lover I Don't Have To Love

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