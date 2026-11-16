Brigham Young's Bruce Branch III Emerges as Potential NBA Draft Target Amidst Injury Concerns for Other Prospects

Brigham Young Cougars forward Bruce Branch III is averaging 14.8 points and five rebounds per game, positioning him as a key asset for Oklahoma City's wing rotation. While Michigan's injured five-star recruit McCoy remains a risky draft prospect, Branch's early collegiate performance highlights his athleticism and scoring ability ahead of the 2027 NBA Draft.

Nov 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Bruce Branch III goes to the basket against Ohio State Buckeyes guard Justin Pippen during the first half at Delta Center.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectis still months away, but it's never too early to start looking at who could be in play forThrough his first four college basketball games, Branch is averaging 14.8 points, five rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 53.8% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range. Listed at 6-foot-8, the former five-star recruit would add size and athleticism to the Thunder's wing rotation, where the team doesn't currently have much depth.

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Branch was rated the No. 6 overall player and No. 2 small forward in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports. Prior to the 2026-27 season, McCoy suffered a knee injury that will force him to miss the entire campaign. Still, the five-star recruit showed enough prior to his freshman season that he could still challenge for a spot in the first round of the 2027 draft, especially in a group that is expected to be less coveted than recent classes.

If there is a team willing to take a risk on an injured prospect, it would likely be Oklahoma City. Sam Presti and company haven't shown an aversion to drafting players who are injured, with players like Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic both dealing with ailments in their pre-draft seasons. Despite a foot injury for Sorber and an ACL tear for Topic, the Thunder drafted both players in the top 15.

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McCoy's case is different, though, as the Wolverines' freshman wasn't able to put any of his talents on film during the regular season. Coming out of high school, McCoy was rated the No. 11 overall player and No. 2 shooting guard in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports. The Cougars' freshman big man is averaging seven points, three rebounds and an assist per game while shooting 64.3% from the field in his first three college basketball games.

While his stats aren't eye-popping, Diane's size is intriguing and could give the Thunder another depth piece in the frontcourt with more development. Listed at 7-feet tall and 280 pounds, Diane would join a deep group of big men that could see a few changes in the coming years. Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.