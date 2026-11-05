Brigham City teen receives letters from NASA, White House for helping families in need

A 14-year-old Brigham City boy is getting national recognition for a simple act of kindness that has helped hundreds of families across northern Utah.Tate Keesl

A 14-year-old Brigham City boy is getting national recognition for a simple act of kindness that has helped hundreds of families across northern Utah. A 14-year-old Brigham City boy is getting national recognition for a simple act of kindness that has helped hundreds of families across northern Utah.

Lucky Ones Coffee in Salt Lake, Park City employs individuals with disabilitiesBrockStrong Foundation brings music back into lives of family, community who lost son What started as a table outside his home stocked with food and household essentials has grown into a community effort helping hundreds of families. Families now reach out through Facebook, where Tate and his mom, Tana, help fill requests for groceries, diapers and other necessities.

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“I think that he has definitely seen us struggle,” she said. But his kindness hasn’t always been met with support. After Tate experienced bullying over his efforts, his mom reached out to people around the world asking for encouragement. His mom couldn’t be prouder.

“As a parent, I think that that’s like the biggest, it’s amazing for me to see what growth he has that, like, I’m not even that brave,” Tana said. As part of KUTV’s Pay It Forward series, Mountain America Credit Union surprised Tate with support to help him continue giving back to his community. The man connected to the recent recovery of a missing teenager from Utah will make his initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday.

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