Brielle Biermann wed minor league baseball player Billy Seidl in Naples, Florida. The ceremony highlights the couple's love story amidst ongoing legal challenges involving her brother KJ Biermann Jr.

Brielle Biermann and Billy Seidl exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Naples, Florida, marking a significant personal milestone for the reality television personality and the minor league baseball player. The couple, who have been dating for ten months, celebrated their union with family and close friends, choosing traditional attire that reflected their shared values and style preferences for the occasion.

Wedding Details and Attire

Biermann wore a traditional white, flowing wedding dress distinguished by a large black bow adorning the left side of the gown. Seidl opted for a classic black tuxedo complemented by a black bowtie, creating a formal and elegant look for the chapel service. The event was held in Naples, a popular destination for celebrity weddings due to its private and upscale atmosphere.

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Family Approval and Absences

Biermann confirmed that Seidl sought the approval of her adoptive father, Kroy Biermann, before proposing. The proposal itself was described as a total surprise by the bride, who expressed joy over the unexpected gesture. However, not all family members were present to witness the ceremony. Naomi Zolciak, the mother of Brielle and Kroy Biermann Jr., was reportedly absent because she did not receive an invitation to the event.

KJ Biermann Jr Legal Situation

The wedding took place against the backdrop of significant legal difficulties for Biermann's brother, Kroy KJ Biermann Jr. A judge's recent ruling orders the high school student to wear an electronic ankle monitor under 24-hour house arrest. This decision follows allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor, which KJ has categorically denied. Zolciak stated that her son voluntarily passed a polygraph examination and that no DNA belonging to him was found on the accuser.

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Public Reaction and Industry Context

Despite the family turmoil, many public figures offered their congratulations on social media. Former TLC alum Karen Derrico posted a heartfelt message, writing that she is crying and loves the couple, adding nothing makes her happier than seeing her kids happy. This celebration follows a busy year for celebrity nuptials in 2026, including Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White's wedding to John Donaldson and Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke's surprise Valentine's Day ceremony with Christian Lee Hutson.

Future Plans and Next Steps

Looking ahead, Georgia prosecutors have indicated that the accuser will be made available to testify at trial and be subject to cross-examination. Prosecutors argued that KJ's behavior represents a deeply troubling pattern of forcing sexual compliance through personal relationships. Regardless of these ongoing legal proceedings, Biermann and Seidl appear focused on their new life together, having moved forward with their wedding plans in Florida.