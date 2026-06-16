Bridleway dispute escalates as couple install barriers despite High Court defeat

David and Dawn Moore, who lost a six-year legal battle over a public bridleway on their Hertfordshire property, have erected metal fencing and no trespassing signs, diverting users to the edge of their land. Locals accuse them of installing a beehive to deter walkers, and parish council warns of potential prosecution under the Highways Act.

In a dramatic escalation of a long-running dispute, the owners of a multi-million pound property in Little Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire , have installed metal barriers and no trespassing signs along a public bridleway that crosses their land.

David and Dawn Moore, who spent up to £400,000 in a six-year legal battle to prevent ramblers, horse riders, and dog walkers from using the path, lost their case in the High Court. Despite the ruling confirming the route as a public right of way, the couple have erected ugly metal fencing that diverts users to the perimeter of their paddock, where they are greeted with warnings that they are trespassing on private property.

Locals report that a beehive has also been strategically placed near the route to deter passage, raising fears of stings. The path, which has been used for over a century, should run straight across the Moores' 1.75-acre paddock, dividing the land into two. Instead, newly installed gates force users to walk along the boundary, where signs state that anyone beyond that point is trespassing.

Parish council chairman Wayne Morris condemned the actions, stating that the couple could face prosecution under the Highways Act for blocking a bridleway, which carries penalties of up to 51 weeks in prison and heavy fines. He accused the Moores of losing the plot and compared their tactics to those of Jeremy Clarkson, who was alleged to have placed beehives near a footpath at his farm to deter walkers. Clarkson has denied the claim.

The conflict reached a peak on June 8 when Hertfordshire County Council workers arrived to remove barriers and clear dense brambles that had been allowed to overgrow the path, following an enforcement order. As gates were taken down, locals cheered, but the work was halted twice when Dawn Moore fell ill and required an ambulance. Her husband, David, confronted onlookers, saying the path was being reopened at the expense of his wife's health.

However, the villagers' relief was short-lived. Within days, at least one gate was rehung, and the Moores again began warning users that they were trespassing. Council workers attempting to install a new bridleway sign on public land across the road were reportedly dissuaded by the couple's protests. Residents have sent photographic evidence to the council, and calls for prosecution have intensified as the dispute shows no sign of resolution





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bridleway Dispute Hertfordshire Right Of Way Trespassing Legal Battle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Beckham's Cotswolds home may be an E-shaped tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIRoyal historians have revealed that David Beckham's Cotswolds home may have been designed in the shape of a letter 'E' as a form of homage to Queen Elizabeth II. The revelation comes as Royal historians say in the reign of Elizabeth I, such a move by wealthy subjects was a form of 'political flattery' to win favour from the monarch.

Read more »

Supreme Court turns away free speech case involving high school club's 'Defund Planned Parenthood' postersThe dispute rejected by the Supreme Court involved the scope of students' free speech rights and schools' ability to restrict expression that could be viewed as reflecting their endorsement.

Read more »

Couple install metal barriers and 'no trespassing' signs on ancient bridleway after losing six-year battleThe owners of a multi-million pound house have installed metal barriers and 'no trespassing' signs on an ancient bridleway after losing a six-year legal battle. David and Dawn Moore had claimed the path ran between two nearby cottages, but a High Court ruling confirmed it was a public right of way. The couple, who have spent up to £400,000 fighting the villagers' access, have now put up ugly metal fencing to prevent people from strolling through their paddock.

Read more »

Couple's £400,000 battle with ramblers ends in ugly metal fencingThe owners of a multi-million pound house who were forced to give access to villagers along an ancient bridleway have installed metal barriers and 'no trespassing's signs. David and Dawn Moore lost a six-year legal battle that has cost them up to £400,000 to stop ramblers, horse riders and dog walkers entering their 1.75-acre grounds.

Read more »