Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady Unite in Social Media Praise for Son Jack's High School Graduation

Former partners Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady both publicly celebrated their son Jack's high school graduation through heartfelt Instagram posts, showcasing their cooperative co-parenting relationship and shared pride in his character and achievements.

A significant family milestone has brought together former couple Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady , as both parents celebrated the high school graduation of their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Moynahan.

The events, which unfolded over social media in June, highlighted a mature and cooperative co-parenting relationship nearly two decades after the couple's split. Bridget Moynahan, 55, initiated the public celebration on Sunday, June 14, with an Instagram post featuring multiple photos from the graduation ceremony. Her caption expressed immense pride, stating, "So proud of our boy Jack. We are all excited to see what you do next!

" She notably tagged her ex-partner Tom Brady, 48, and used the hashtags #wedidit and #proudparents, a clear acknowledgment of their shared parental journey. One key image showed the exes standing on either side of their son, both beaming with pride. This same photograph had been shared just one day earlier by Brady himself, marking his own separate but aligned tribute to his son's achievement on Saturday, June 13.

Brady's message was notably more extensive and emotional, written from his perspective as a father. He described the day as "one of the proudest days of my life, watching Jack walk across the stage, and graduate into the next chapter of what's already an impressive life.

" His post praised Jack's character, highlighting him as "an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. " Brady articulated his deepest satisfaction in his son's innate goodness, noting, "What makes me happiest is knowing who you are when no one is watching. The way you show up for your friends. The way you check on people having a hard day.

The love you give our family...

" He also referenced their ongoing father-son bond with a lighthearted mention of their basketball games: "...the fact that you still let me win in 1v1 every once in a while. " The NFL legend's message concluded with a forward-looking benediction, framing the graduation not as an end but as a beginning: "This isn't an ending. It's a starting line. Whatever you chase next we know you'll find success in.

Take the risks. Be kind. Be yourself. And know your family and friends are always right behind you cheering the loudest because you do the same for everybody else!

We love you.

" The history between Brady and Moynahan adds context to their present-day harmony. The couple welcomed Jack in August 2007, approximately one year after their relationship ended. Brady subsequently married supermodel Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children: son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Despite the complex history, both parents, and later their respective partners, have consistently presented a united front for Jack.

In past interviews, Moynahan has reflected on the initial challenges of the situation. In 2018, she admitted that meeting Brady while his ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his first child was not ideal.

However, she ultimately framed their arrangement with gratitude, stating, "I know this was hard, but I couldn't imagine my life without him. I call him my bonus child.

" She elaborated on the cooperative co-parenting philosophy, saying, "Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own. I don't think you can ask for more than that.

" This recent social media exchange serves as a public testament to the success of that long-held agreement. The genuine affection and mutual respect displayed by both parents, free from public discord, stands as a noteworthy example of modern co-parenting. The focus remained entirely on Jack's accomplishment and his future, with both Moynahan and Brady using their platforms to shower him with love and encouragement, presenting a cohesive family unit supportive of his next steps





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