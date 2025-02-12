Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy - A Worthy Conclusion?

Analyzing the fourth installment in the beloved Bridget Jones franchise, 'Mad About the Boy,' exploring its strengths, weaknesses, and place in the modern rom-com landscape.

In 2001, the world was gifted Bridget Jones's Diary, starring Renée Zellweger as the titular Bridget, and it took its place in the hallowed halls of rom-com history. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the fourth installment, sees the return of Zellweger's Bridget who, over 20 years later, is back where she started, looking for love. The similarities more or less end there. This isn't the freewheeling Bridget we've come to know, but thanks to Zellweger, she has her own charm.

Mad About the Boy doesn't hit the marks of a Bridget Jones film, but it's a perfectly respectable final act. This time around, Bridget isn't being chased by Hugh Grant and Colin Firth, though they do make a few appearances, but by the younger Roxster (Leo Woodall) and the more age-appropriate Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor). It's no secret, thanks to the trailer, that the movie begins in the wake of Darcy's (Firth) death, leaving Bridget as a single mother of two weighed down by grief. It's a serious emotional low to begin the film on, and Mad About the Boy leans into this sadness throughout the narrative. Setting the tone early works in the movie's favor, as this is a story about Bridget moving on and rebuilding herself rather than an epic tale of true love. Bridget already had her happily-ever-after many times over at this point. Mad About the Boy understands that it has to justify its existence to convince us the making of this movie was more than monetizing nostalgia. This is why the film leans so heavily on her connection to Darcy and the children, even as she's falling in love for what I hope is the last time.We never get the chance to truly know her love interests. Close I wanted desperately to fall in love with these new men in Bridget's life the way I did with Daniel and Mark so many years ago. Unfortunately, Woodall's Roxster is one-dimensional and a far cry from the deliciously bad Daniel. While Ejiofor is arrestingly genuine as Mr. Wallaker, he and Bridget don't have the undeniable sparks of Zellweger and Firth. This isn't Ejiofor's fault, as the actor is doubtlessly one of the best parts of Mad About the Boy. However, the movie never lets us get close enough to learn anything real about these men or their connections with Bridget. In the midst of these larger conversations about falling in love later in life and finding your footing during life's second act, there are some genuinely funny moments. Bridget has a few good gags and a compelling sex scene. Mad About the Boy is easy to watch and requires little of us besides some laughs and tears at the appropriate moments. It's inoffensive and honestly enjoyable most of the time, but Mad About the Boy doesn't have the luxury of existing in a vacuum. The ghost of the better original movie haunts every second of the project. Bridget is an established, well-off, middle-aged woman who faces virtually no obstacles in restarting her life after her husband's death. One of the best parts about the first Bridget Jones is that she grows and develops significantly throughout the movie, and Mad About the Boy continues this trend. However, Bridget is an established, well-off, middle-aged woman who faces virtually no obstacles in restarting her life after her husband's death. The few bumps she hits along the way do nothing to derail her outside of one wine-soaked montage. Besides being generally unkempt, Bridget faces few setbacks and is unaffected by the comments of others, even if she finds them vaguely annoying. Of course, I didn't want to see Bridget fail, but a good rom-com puts the protagonists through their paces before giving them their happy ending. Bridget Jones's Diary forces her to work for the change she wants in her life and the love she desires. In Mad About the Boy, Bridget just stumbles upon self-actualization and a flock of men who find her irresistible. The genre lends itself to these types of fantasies, and while there's a place for magic and nonsensical romance in movies like this one, they only hit home after the characters have struggled.





