Former CISA Director Bridget Bean calls for major AI firms to help secure vulnerable US critical infrastructure, citing antiquated power and communication networks that require immediate patching and resilience upgrades against emerging cyber threats.

Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency executive director Bridget Bean issued a stark warning regarding the state of American critical infrastructure during a recent media appearance. Speaking on the " Fox News Rundown" podcast that aired on Thursday, Bean argued that the nation's foundational power grids and communication networks are currently antiquated and compromised. She emphasized that these vital systems are in urgent need of modernization and robust defense mechanisms to prevent catastrophic failures or cyberattacks.

Strategic AI Integration for Sector Defense

Bean outlined a specific mechanism for improving national security by leveraging advanced technology solutions from the private sector. She stated that big artificial intelligence companies must be engaged to help scan the networks of essential services, identify vulnerabilities, and patch them rapidly. This approach targets sectors that are indispensable to daily life, including water utilities, power plants, and hospitals, which often lack the internal expertise to manage complex digital threats effectively.

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Disparities in Financial vs Public Security

A significant portion of Bean's argument focused on the uneven distribution of cybersecurity resources across different industries. She noted that the financial sector currently maintains pretty darn good security controls, making it relatively resilient against modern threats. In contrast, other critical entities, such as water management and healthcare providers, often have limited IT ability and insufficient resources. This disparity leaves the most vulnerable parts of the national infrastructure exposed to potential exploitation by malicious actors.

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Rebuilding Resilience Amidst Data Center Growth

The push for modernization comes at a critical time as the United States experiences a surge in new data center construction. Bean warned that the additional data centers coming online need to be integrated into a strategy that ensures overall system resilience should a major incident occur. She stressed that the nation must figure out how to rebuild its power and communications networks to withstand these evolving challenges, rather than relying on outdated infrastructure that can no longer guarantee safety or reliability.

Direct Support for Limited IT Capabilities

Earlier in the same interview, Bean reiterated that harnessing the power of artificial intelligence is the most viable path forward for underserved sectors. She proposed that AI tools could actively help water utilities and hospitals scan their own networks to find hidden vulnerabilities. By providing these entities with the support from big AI firms, the government and private sector could collaborate to patch these weaknesses before they are exploited, thereby strengthening the entire national security posture.