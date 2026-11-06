Bridgerton Star Sabrina Bartlett Marries Lachie Stewart in Tuscany

Sabrina Bartlett wed businessman Lachie Stewart at La Pescaia Resort in Tuscany on August 29, sharing intimate wedding photos that reveal the couple's happy union.

Sabrina Bartlett, the acclaimed actress known for her portrayal of Siena Russo in the Netflix series Bridgerton, celebrated her marriage to businessman Lachie Stewart in a picturesque setting in Italy. The couple exchanged vows on August 29 at La Pescaia Resort, located in the Maremma region of Tuscany. This intimate ceremony marked a significant milestone in the life of the 35-year-old London-born star, who has gained widespread international recognition for her dramatic roles on screen.

Bridgerton Actress Marries Lachie Stewart in Tuscany

Sabrina Bartlett confirmed the wedding details by posting a collection of professional photographs on her Instagram account on Friday. The images, captured by destination photographer and cinematographer Kreativ Wedding, showcased the newlyweds in a series of romantic and elegant poses. These visuals provided a glimpse into the private celebration that took place away from the public eye, highlighting the couple's joy and the scenic beauty of their chosen venue in central Italy.

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Wedding Attire and Venue Details

The bride looked striking in a strapless ivory gown that featured a corseted bodice, a full skirt, and a flowing train. Her husband, Lachie Stewart, appeared dapper in a classic black tuxedo during the ceremony. The photographs captured emotional moments, including Lachie watching his bride approach the altar and the couple posing together to display their wedding rings. These images were shared alongside clips of the pair gazing into each other's eyes and sharing passionate kisses after saying their vows.

Couple Shares Gratitude for Wedding Celebrations

In her social media caption, Sabrina Bartlett extended her heartfelt thanks to family and friends for participating in the celebration. She wrote that she appreciated the memories created with loved ones, which she stated would last a lifetime. Additionally, she acknowledged the wedding planning team, crediting them with helping to make the couple's dreams a reality. The post included various snapshots of the day, such as the couple walking down the aisle, posing for official family photographs, and receiving a warm welcome at their reception.

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Reception Events and Evening Celebrations

The festivities continued with traditional wedding activities, including the cutting of a fruit-filled cake during the reception. The newlyweds were seen happily sprinkling the cake, a customary practice in many European weddings. Later in the evening, Sabrina changed into a back-baring satin ivory gown, further demonstrating her style at the event. The photos and videos shared on social media highlighted the joyous atmosphere of the celebration, which brought together close associates and family members in an idyllic Tuscan setting.

Previous Relationships and Career Trajectory

This marriage follows Sabrina Bartlett's previous relationship with actor Tom Greaves, which ended in 2021. The couple had lived together in east London before their split, with reports indicating that the separation prompted her to return to her parents' home in Kent. Lachie Stewart has been her partner for three years, and they had previously announced their engagement with a holiday photo in Australia captioned by Sabrina as 'Lach'd in'. Her professional journey also includes her role as Mariette Larkin in The Darling Buds of May, where she worked alongside Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan. Despite her success in Bridgerton, where she played the opera star Siena Russo, her career has involved various high-profile roles that have established her presence in the entertainment industry.