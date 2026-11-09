‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan’s New Channel 4 Show Set To Explore The Manosphere Through A Female Perspective

Nicola Coughlan's 'I Am Helen' show will explore the manosphere for Channel 4, with the 'Bridgerton' star set to play the lead.

Russell Brand’s Lawyer Refers Himself To Professional Watchdog After Rounding On Journalist Who Exposed Brand’s BehaviorI Am Helen, will explore the manosphere from a female perspective.

Helen’s love interest, played by Cole, will fall deeper into the manosphere and the show will explore how the toxicity can infect modern relationships. Channel 4 is not commenting on the plot for now and hasn’t confirmed premiere date. The show was filmed last year, we understand. Platforming prominent names like Andrew Tate, the manosphere and its promotion on social media are being debated in all corners of society at present.

Also read Russell Brand Convicted: BBC and Channel 4 Face Scrutiny Over Past Broadcasts and Workplace Complaints

The topic came to the fore after last year’s Netflix hitand has been in the news again this week following Theroux’s doc, which has in some corners been criticized for failing to take an in-depth look at the manosphere through the eyes of women.s review questioned “Why doesn’t he focus more on the impact on women? ” in its headline.feels like Channel 4’s attempt to tackle the manosphere in its own style.

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At last year’s Edinburgh TV Fest, one of the network’s most senior executivesand a meaty role like this has been on the horizon. She is well known to Channel 4 audiences, having broken out in hit comedywith Dominic Savage, the creator of the anthology series. Featuring the likes of Kate Winslet, Letitia Wright and Gemma Chan, the strand fromhas been a triumph for Channel 4.

Each contained story is developed in partnership with the female lead, uses improvised dialog and tackles themes impacting women in the modern day. The latest,and used her acceptance speech to call upon those in power to criminalize and eradicate harmful content on social media. ‘Godzilla’ Stalks $32M U.S. Bow, Best For Live-Action Foreign-Language Pic