The Delaware River Port Authority’s board has approved a capital program that proposes spending $802.7 million over the next five years.

The Delaware River Port Authority’s board has approved a capital program that proposes spending $802.7 million over the next five years to maintain and improve the agency’s four bridges and the PATCO commuter rail line connecting Philadelphia and South Jersey.

That includes $178.7 million proposed for 2027 to fund more than 180 projects. Priorities include better protecting the Benjamin Franklin and Walt Whitman Bridges against vessel impacts , continuing to remove lead-based paint from the Commodore Barry Bridge, and making roadway improvements on the Ben Franklin.

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The bistate agency’s 16-member board of commissioners — most of whom are appointed by the governors of Pennsylvania and New Jersey — voted to approve the capital program on Wednesday, the DRPA said in a statement .

“Our communities depend on our bridges and PATCO every day,” DRPA CEO John T. Hanson said in a statement, adding that the Ben Franklin Bridge’s 100th anniversary this year reminds “us of our responsibility to care for these assets. ” “These investments will help keep them safe and reliable today and leave them in good condition to serve future generations,” he said.

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The capital program also includes funding for PATCO station and track upgrades, such as rehabilitating “the structures supporting elevated tracks in Collingswood and Westmont,” DRPA said. The port authority said it would pay for the maintenance and upgrades with toll revenues. The DRPA collected $394.6 million in tolls last year, when about 51 million vehicles went through toll booths, according to the agency’s annual report . While bridge traffic has mostly recovered since the pandemic, PATCO ridership remains down.

PATCO carried 5.87 million riders in 2025 — or 16,000 on average per day — up from the prior year but just 53% of pre-pandemic activity in 2019. The DRPA updates its five-year capital program every year. The board’s vote Wednesday did not authorize individual projects; commissioners must vote to approve specific projects.

In addition to DRPA funding, the agency anticipates $30.45 million in state and federal grants to support capital projects next year, officials said.