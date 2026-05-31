Brides left devastated after wedding planner goes bankrupt

Dozens of brides in Tenerife have had their dream weddings ruined after losing thousands to a wedding planner who went bankrupt.

Dozens of brides in Tenerife have had their dream weddings ruined after losing thousands to a wedding planner who went bankrupt. The women had paid Weddings in Tenerife SL, run by Claire Lopez, to organise their nuptials on the Spanish island.

The firm has now gone bankrupt, leaving an estimated 20 couples' ceremonies in jeopardy. Some brides had paid as much as £30,000, with one couple paying £29,000 for their wedding weekend. Despite having paid nearly £13,000, the couple realised that all their planner had done was pay a £400 deposit for one of their venues. The brides had all been looking forward to their special day, with some having used their inheritance or IVF treatment to afford the wedding.

The firm's abrupt bankruptcy has left the couples devastated, with one bride saying she feels like she's 'lost everything'. The couple's wedding was supposed to be a dream come true, but now they're forced to cancel and plan a registry office ceremony instead. The firm's email to the couples explained that they would receive formal notification from the mercantil court with instructions for submitting claims.

The couples are now left to pick up the pieces and try to salvage what's left of their wedding plans. The firm's bankruptcy has also raised questions about the company's financial management, with company accounts showing a drastic decline in fortunes within a single year. The incident has left the couples feeling betrayed and frustrated, with one bride saying 'we feel like we cannot catch a break'.

The firm's bankruptcy has left a trail of devastation in its wake, with dozens of brides left to pick up the pieces and try to salvage what's left of their wedding plans





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Irish Couple Loses €26,000 to Insolvent Wedding Planner in Tenerife, SpainAn Irish couple, Sorcha McManigan and Alan Kent, lost €26,000 to an insolvent wedding planner, Claire Lopez, who runs the company Weddings in Tenerife. The couple had been planning their wedding for over two years and had paid more than two-thirds of the €37,000 bill when they received an email from Lopez stating that the company was insolvent. The couple had contracted Lopez's services after flying to the Canary Islands multiple times to look at venues. They had also paid an extensive list of unitemised charges for a luxurious wedding on the south of the island, including flowers, cake, an open bar, food, venue hire, a videographer, photographer, celebrant for the ceremony, and a planning fee for Lopez. The couple are now down tens of thousands of euros with next to nothing to show for it, leaving them distraught.

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Brides' weddings in Tenerife ruined after losing thousands to plannerThe women had all paid Weddings in Tenerife SL, run by British national Claire Lopez (pictured), 48, to organise their nuptials on the Spanish island, with some handing over as much as £30,000.

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