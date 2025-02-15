Bride Upset As Maid of Honor Might Miss Her Wedding Due to Nursing Clinicals

A bride is facing a dilemma as her maid of honor might miss a significant part of her wedding due to scheduled nursing clinical rotations.

A bride is facing a dilemma just four days before her wedding as her maid of honor might miss a significant part of the celebration due to scheduled nursing clinical rotations. The bride shared her predicament on a wedding planning forum, explaining that her maid of honor's clinicals are set from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the wedding day, which begins at 3 p.m. Although the wedding ceremony isn't until the afternoon, the bride estimates her maid of honor would arrive around 2:30 p.m.

after factoring in travel time, assuming no unforeseen delays. Initially, the bride and maid of honor had discussed the possibility of rescheduling the clinicals, but the maid of honor reportedly responded defensively, stating there was no way she could miss this crucial day as it's her first clinical rotation. While the maid of honor intends to attend the wedding reception, the bride expresses her disappointment about potentially missing out on the morning festivities, including getting ready together. The bride acknowledges her friend's dedication to her nursing ambitions but admits to feeling a mix of sadness and frustration over the situation. She worries about the maid of honor's late arrival impacting her wedding day and contemplates whether her friend's presence might overshadow the occasion.The bride seeks advice from the online community, grappling with the emotional turmoil of having her best friend potentially miss key moments of her wedding. Reddit users responded with empathy, understanding the bride's feelings while also recognizing the difficulty of altering important medical school clinical schedules. Some suggested the bride consider reassigning her maid of honor duties while still welcoming her as a guest at the reception. Ultimately, the bride faces a difficult decision, balancing her desire for a perfect wedding day with the understanding and support she feels for her friend's commitment to her education





