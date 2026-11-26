There will be an empty seat at one family's Thanksgiving table this year following a deadly suspected DUI crash in Tampa that killed a bride-to-be on Friday.

Leanna Blaize Albertson-Czerwinski, 27, was killed Friday night in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver as she was returning home from a softball tournament.

Leanna Blaize Albertson-Czerwinski, 27, was killed Friday night in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver as she was returning home from a softball tournament. Court records show the driver, Diego Arreola, was on probation for a previous DUI and had been released from jail just four days before the deadly crash. Albertson-Czerwinski’s fiancé and sister are calling for changes to how the justice system handles DUI offenders.

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There will be an empty seat at one family's Thanksgiving table this year following a deadly suspected DUI crash in Tampa that killed a bride-to-be on Friday. Her family’s grief is compounded by the discovery that the man accused of causing the deadly crash had been released from jail just four days earlier for violating his probation stemming from a previous DUI.