'Brick wall' Yaroslav Askarov spurs Sharks' marathon shootout win vs. Islanders to end losing streak

Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov stood tall over eight shootout rounds to help San Jose end its skid and outlast the New York Islanders on Monday.

Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov stood tall over eight shootout rounds to help San Jose end its skid and outlast the New York Islanders on Monday.

Goalie Yaroslav Askarov stops into “Sharks Postgame Live” after San Jose’s 3-2 shootout win over the New York Islanders on Monday at SAP Center. The Sharks broke their five-game losing streak with a 3-2 shootout victory Monday night over the New York Islanders at SAP Center. , scoring a goal in the first period before finally ending the shootout in the eighth round to give San Jose both points.

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But the Tank wasn't chanting his name after the win, and it wasn't due to any fault by the impressive 19-year-old. The secret to Askarov's shootout success? Waiting for the skater to move first, and then try to stop the puck, he told NBC Sports California's Drew Remenda on the ice.

"He's a brick wall back there. He's playing great," winger Mason Marchment told reporters.

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"You can hear him talking out there, which is awesome. He was huge for us tonight, for sure.

" "He was really good, saves eight Grade A's in a row in the shootout," coach Ryan Warsofsky added. "He was really good in the third period as well; he made some really big saves when we were on our heels. " Arguably Askarov's best save of the night, though, came in overtime.

The Islanders got a two-on-one rush early in the extra period, and Brayden Schenn passed across net to Bo Horvat for what easily could have been the winner. But Askarov somehow managed to slide across net and throw up his right leg pad for a miraculous kick save to keep the game going.before a couple rough outings amid San Jose's team-wide slump leading up to Monday night.

But the Sharks will hope tonight's clutch performance will spark another strong stretch for their top goaltender as they look to pile up some wins. The Sharks will be back in action against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday at SAP Center to wrap up their homestand.