Brick Memorial Claims 19th Sectional Wrestling Championship

The Brick Memorial Mustangs cemented their dominance in the wrestling world, securing their 19th sectional championship title with a thrilling victory over Hopewell Valley. This win marks another impressive achievement for the team, demonstrating their consistent performance regardless of their group classification. The Mustangs' journey has seen them navigate between Group 3 and Group 4, yet their dedication to excellence remains unwavering.

Brick Memorial celebrated with the team trophy after defeating Hopewell Valley 38-35 in the Central Jersey, Group 3 final to win the program's 19th sectional title in Pennington on February 13, 2025. Brick Memorial has been in Group 3, moved up to Group 4, and is back in Group 3 again this season. But it doesn’t seem to matter where the Mustangs are wrestling, they keep winning sectional championships.

Thursday night 2-seed Brick Memorial won the 19th sectional championship in the program's history when it defeated top seeded Hopewell Valley 38-35 in Pennington to win the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3/IBEW Local 102 championship.





