Brianne Howey Expecting Second Child, Shares News on Mother's Day

Brianne Howey, the actress who plays Georgia in the Netflix comedy-drama Ginny & Georgia, is expecting her second child with husband Matt Ziering. She shared the news on Sunday in celebration of US Mother's Day.

Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey is expecting her second child with husband Matt Ziering . She shared the news on Sunday in celebration of US Mother's Day .

Brianne has previously said that having her daughter Isabella two years ago helped her to understand her role as Georgia in the Netflix comedy-drama. She also spoke about deciding to use her real-life birth story in a scene for Netflix movie Kinda Pregnant. Brianne and Matt got married on July 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony held in California.

The star is set to star in a fourth season of Ginny & Georgia alongside her co-star Antonia Gentry, but as yet, no release date has been set





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Brianne Howey Ginny & Georgia Matt Ziering Expecting Second Child Mother's Day Real-Life Birth Story

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