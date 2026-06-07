Brianna Turner Says WNBA Should Not Wear 'USA 250' Patches Due to History of Slavery

WNBA's Brianna Turner criticized the league for the news that players would wear patches for the U.S. 250th anniversary for the All-Star game.

WNBA star Brianna Turner criticized the league after a report surfaced that players would wear patches in honor of the United States’s 250th anniversary for the All-Star game, stating that “no WNBA players would have been free 250 years ago.

” “Whoever called for the WNBA all star uniforms to have the USA 250 patch should have thought that through considering no WNBA players would have been free 250 years ago,” Turner, a forward for the Las Vegas Aces wrote in aTurner’s criticism came after afrom Sportico revealed that “multiple people familiar with the plans” said the WNBA was planning to have USA 250 patches “added to jerseys during its All-Star Game” that is set to take place in late July in Chicago. In a statement to the outlet, a WNBA spokesperson said the league was “exploring how best to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary.

”Several sports leagues, such as the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NASCAR,“Major League Baseball is proud to join our country’s top sports properties in partnering with Fanatics and America250 to celebrate this special national milestone in such a significant and united way,” Robert D. Manfred, Jr., who serves as the MLB’s commissioner, said in a statement at the time.

“This collaboration is an important addition to MLB’s commemoration of America’s 250th birthday this season, which includes the dedication of 250,000 volunteer hours across baseball. ”





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