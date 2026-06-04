Brianna Chickenfry breaks down ‘nightmare’ next steps after emergency surgery: ‘F–king sucks’

The influencer opened up about what comes next, a month after undergoing emergency surgery for a cyst in her organs.

“I just had my first post-op appointment and it went pretty well and I am okay,” the influencer began in However, in order to get a proper diagnosis for Endometriosis, LaPaglia, 26, said she has to get another laparoscopic surgery.

Endometriosis is an “often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus,”Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia opened up about her next steps following an emergency surgery in May. After having a cyst in her organs, doctors want the TikToker to undergo another laparoscopic surgery to confirm a Endometriosis diagnosis.

“Which is crazy that they didn’t test for that when I got my emergency surgery three weeks ago,” LaPaglia continued. “You would have thought they would have f–king killed two birds with one stone. ” The podcaster admitted it sounds “crazy” to undergo a second operation just to determine if she has the condition.

“Is it even worth it to do another surgery, because one you’re diagnosed for it, what can you even do? You go on birth control. There is nothing. This sucks.

This really sucks. ”The podcaster called the idea “crazy,” stating that it “is crazy that they didn’t test for that when I got my emergency surgery three weeks ago. ”“Is it even worth it to do another surgery, because one you’re diagnosed for it, what can you even do? You go on birth control.

There is nothing. This sucks. This really sucks,” the New Yorker mused. By the end of the clip, LaPaglia decided she is “not getting another surgery.

” After her surgery, the internet personality also admitted she currently doesn’t have health insurance and joked that she hasn’t been answering the calls to pay her hospital bills. After eating Taco Bell with a mystery man she’d been seeing, LaPaglia woke up in the middle of the night in pain and began to vomit.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Endometriosis is an “often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. ”After arriving at the hospital, a doctor insisted her pain was from eating fast food, but after having a vaginal ultrasound done, it was determined that LaPaglia had a large cyst on her ovaries. LaPaglia was then taken to another hospital by ambulance to have emergency surgery.

“There was half a liter of blood on my pelvic floor, that’s where, essentially, all the pain was coming from,” she shared. Last month, the social media star was awaken in the middle of the night by excruciating pain and began to vomit. At the time, LaPaglia gave a shout out to the man she was “kind of dating,” calling him “amazing” for how he handled the situation.

“I’m not upset about feelings towards him. I’m more upset about the way that I let myself be treated,” she confessed. The “Plan Bri” host was then taken to another hospital by ambulance to undergo emergency surgery.how similar his wife looks to LaPaglia. Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia opened up about her next steps following an emergency surgery in May.

After having a cyst in her organs, doctors want the TikToker to undergo another laparoscopic surgery to confirm a Endometriosis diagnosis. The podcaster called the idea"crazy," stating that it"is crazy that they didn't test for that when I got my emergency surgery three weeks ago.

""Is it even worth it to do another surgery, because one you're diagnosed for it, what can you even do? You go on birth control. There is nothing. This sucks.

This really sucks," the New Yorker mused. According to the Mayo Clinic, Endometriosis is an"often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

"Last month, the social media star was awaken in the middle of the night by excruciating pain and began to vomit. The"Plan Bri" host was then taken to another hospital by ambulance to undergo emergency surgery.





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