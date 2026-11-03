Brianna Cameron Advances to The Voice Live Rounds After Whitney Houston Comparison

13-year-old Brianna Cameron impresses judges on The Voice during Cut Week. She performs Natalie Cole song. Advances alongside teammates. Next steps for live shows.

Thirteen-year-old Brianna Cameron secured her spot in the live rounds of The Voice following a vocal performance that drew immediate comparisons to the late Whitney Houston. This advancement occurred during the show's new Cut Week round on Monday night, marking a significant milestone for the Team Kelly contestant. Her rendition of Natalie Cole's Inseparable captivated the coaching panel and viewers alike, establishing her as a standout performer in the current season.

Cameron Performance Triggers Judge Reactions

Cameron's performance of Inseparable arrived during a high-stakes segment where each coach was forced to reduce their team from seven singers down to just three before the live shows. The young vocalist quickly emerged as one of the most memorable acts of the night, prompting intense reactions from the celebrity judges. Kelly Clarkson returned to the Houston comparison, noting she had not heard runs like that since Whitney Houston performed. Clarkson expressed disbelief at Cameron's talent at such a young age, joking that she felt like an alien due to her superior ability.

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Queen Latifah also offered high praise, describing Cameron's poise as almost unfathomable for someone so young. She told Cameron she could not believe she could sing with such maturity and skill at thirteen years old. Kelly Clarkson reinforced this sentiment by calling Cameron the most naturally talented person she had seen on the show. These strong endorsements from prominent judges highlighted the exceptional quality of Cameron's vocal delivery and stage presence.

Coach Selections And Eliminations Details

Following the intense evaluations, Kelly Clarkson selected Cameron to advance to the live rounds alongside Koumba Diallo and Anna McElroy. This decision resulted in the elimination of four other Team Kelly members, including Kyle Davis, Brooklyn Marie, Marcus Ladden Jr., and Nina Howland. The selection process was part of a broader elimination structure that host Carson Daly warned would be unusually steep. Daly stated at the beginning of the episode that more than half of the remaining contestants would be sent home, marking the biggest elimination of the season so far.

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Elsewhere in the episode, other coaches made their own difficult choices to finalize their live show lineups. Team Blake advanced Cade Mower and the duo Ferryn & Brinkley. Blake Shelton then selected Joe Henley for his final spot after Henley performed Keith Whitley's Don't Close Your Eyes. Team Gwen advanced Mia Knight and BigCountry. Gwen Stefani chose Lillie Kolich for her last spot following a rendition of The Cure's Friday I'm in Love.

Team Adam completed their lineup by selecting Lexi Stephens and Connor Closs. Adam Levine gave his final live-show spot to Dakota Cohen after she performed Fuel's Hemorrhage (In My Hands). Levine dubbed Cohen Baby Miley following her powerful performance. These selections across all four teams set the stage for the next phase of the competition, which moves from the coaches' houses to the live arena stage.

Live Shows Schedule And Finale Date

The live shows are scheduled to begin next week, shifting the focus from coach-driven selections to audience participation. Viewers will take a larger role in deciding which contestants advance toward the season finale on December 14. This increased viewer involvement means that early favorites like Brianna Cameron will face new challenges as the public votes for their top choices. The stakes are higher than ever as the field narrows and the competition intensifies among the remaining artists.

The transition to live performances marks a critical juncture for all remaining contestants, including the newly advanced members of Team Kelly. Brianna Cameron's journey from the cut week to the live rounds demonstrates her potential to compete at the highest level. The upcoming episodes will test not only vocal ability but also consistency and audience appeal under live broadcast conditions.