Brian Tyree Henry Defends Bass Reeves Series With Strong Pushback on Narrative Scarcity

Brian Tyree Henry responds to questions about reprising the Bass Reeves role, emphasizing the historical lack of stories about the legendary deputy U.S. marshal in the new animated series Bass X Machina.

Brian Tyree Henry recently confronted a recurring industry question regarding the renewed focus on the life of Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves. The actor and producer voiced strong objections to the notion that streaming platforms are over-saturating the market with stories about the same historical figure. His comments came during a discussion about the upcoming Netflix series Bass X Machina, an animated action comedy set in a sci-fi alternate West.

Confronting the Narrative Scarcity Myth

Henry addressed the skepticism surrounding the proliferation of Bass Reeves content by challenging the premise that audiences are tired of his story. He recalled a specific instance where a colleague described the new project merely as another narrative about the Marshal. This remark prompted Henry to ask why creators assume there are already too many stories, pointing out the stark reality of his early career when such narratives were virtually nonexistent. He questioned the audacity of suggesting the well of Bass Reeves stories was dry when history had ignored him for centuries.

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Henry's Reaction to Historical Erasure

The actor's defense of the character stems from the historical erasure that plagued Reeves for generations. Henry noted that for most of the modern era, few people knew the true scope of Reeves' achievements. He expressed frustration that the question of saturation arises only now, precisely when Black audiences and history buffs are finally seeing the recognition Reeves deserves. He argued that the delay in storytelling was not due to lack of interest, but rather a systemic failure to include Black heroes in popular media.

Sci-Fi Twist in Bass X Machina

The new series takes a radical departure from historical accuracy by blending the Old West with steampunk science fiction. Produced by LeSean Thomas, the series features Reeves as a bounty hunter equipped with a mechanical arm, navigating a landscape populated by outlaws and automatons. Brian Tyree Henry voices the titular character and serves as an executive producer. The project also stars Tati Gabrielle as a young engineer and Janelle Monáe as Glory, the wife of Reeves.

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Legacy of Lawmen and Bass Reeves

This animated venture follows the 2023 live-action series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which was produced by David Oyelowo. In that series, Oyelowo portrayed the Marshal, bringing his legend to a mainstream audience for the first time on a large scale. The transition from a biographical drama to an animated sci-fi action series demonstrates the versatility of the character and the expanding creative approaches being taken to explore his mythos. Both projects contribute to a broader cultural reckoning with Western history.

Future of the Bass Reeves Franchise

As Netflix continues to develop these diverse interpretations of Bass Reeves, the focus remains on highlighting his status as one of the first Black deputy U.S. marshals. Henry's comments underscore a growing demand for authentic representation in genre television. The success of Lawmen: Bass Reeves paved the way for Bass X Machina, indicating that audiences are ready for more complex and varied depictions of this American icon.