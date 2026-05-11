Brian's read on the ACC and the state of college sports

Brian Fisher provides an overview of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), highlighting the challenges and pressures the conference faces, including the pressure to raise revenue, pressure from other conferences, and the effects of financial inequality in college sports.

I'm Pat 40 joined as always by Brian Fisher and Kevin Sweeney, my Sports Illustrated slash SI. It's that time of year. It's Complaint month, and it's also not much Happening Month, which is why complaints tend to fill the vacuum.

As the major conferences have their spring meetings, we're going to do a like state of the conference show for each of the four power conferences, and then we will probably tack one on at the end that's like Notre Dame Palooza plus the other conferences, including the Zombie Pac-12, which has come back to life, and others. This little, uh, theme, I guess you would say, with the ACC as they are meeting beginning today, Monday, May 11th, in drumroll please.

That's the bottom line. Everybody is scrambling for dollars, but check out where all of these uh spring meetings are happening. We'll get, we'll, we'll touch on every one of these meetings and where they're located as we go along. A year ago, it was kind of like, uh, they're gonna make it.

So far they're making it, but what exactly is the state of the conference? Brian, what's your read on the big picture, 35,000 ft view of the ACC





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Athletics Conference Spring Meetings Sabermetrics Data Analysis Legal Struggle Revenue Sharing Revenue Sharing Football Financial Pressure Financial Inequality In College Sports Criticism Month Finals Week

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