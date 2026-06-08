Brian Poile Leaves the Nashville Predators

One of the front office executives for the Predators is leaving the organization, per an announcement from the new general manager.

Another front office move for the Nashville Predators occurred over the weekend, per the announcement of new General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Chris MacFarland.

MacFarland announced that now-former Assistant General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations Brian Poile is leaving the Nashville Predators organization. Poile was the assistant general manager in Nashville for the past eight seasons and has been involved with the franchise for the last 16 seasons.

“On behalf of the entire Predators organization, I want to thank Brian for his commitment and contributions to our franchise for almost 16 years, including the last eight as assistant general manager,” MacFarland said. “While we are moving in a different direction, Brian’s character, work ethic, passion for the game of hockey, love for the Preds and respect for our fanbase was deeply appreciated. We wish him and his family all the best going forward.

” While in Nashville, Poile had a hand in player and staffing personnel decisions, player contract negotiations, team budgets, salary cap, roster management and more. He helped oversee the Predators’ run to the Stanley Cup Finals during the 2016-2017 season, where Nashville lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games. Poile arrived in Nashville in 2010 as the team’s director of hockey operations before becoming the assistant general manager in 2018.

“I would like to sincerely thank the Nashville Predators organization for all the opportunities I have been afforded for the past 16 years,” Poile said. “I would also like to thank Bill Haslam, our owners, Sean Henry, Michelle Kennedy, Barry Trotz, our business team and our entire hockey operations department for making Smashville such a special place.

I am beyond grateful for my time with the Predators and so proud of the impact we have made together on and off the ice in Nashville. My family and I will carry many wonderful memories as we move forward – we will always have the Predators in our hearts. ” Poile is the latest among the staffing changes for the Predators of late. MacFarland was hired as the new general manager and president of hockey operations June 2.

As his first hire in charge of the Predators, MacFarland hired Rob Blake as the next executive vice president of hockey operations. What will be interesting to monitor going forward is whether there are any changes in the coaching staff before the NHL Draft begins June 26. MacFarland is hoping to construct a roster this summer that will be able to compete for a playoff spot and more going forward.

The Predators have missed the playoffs the past two seasons, but MacFarland is hoping to bring Nashville to the promised land that is a Stanley Cup title. Graham Baakko is a lead writer for both Nashville Predators On SI and Vanderbilt Commodores On SI, primarily covering football, basketball and baseball. Graham graduated from the University of Alabama, where he wrote for The Crimson White, WVUA-FM, WVUA 23 as he covered a variety of Crimson Tide sports. He also covered South Carolina athletics as an intern for GamecockCentral.





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