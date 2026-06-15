Brian O'Grady, former MLB outfielder, retires suddenly at 34

A journeyman outfielder whose baseball career included stints with three MLB teams suddenly retired at 34.

Brian O'Grady's professional baseball journey spanned 12 years, six countries, three major league organizations, and more than 1,000 games before officially coming to an end.in a post on X, closing the book on a career that took him from Rutgers University to Major League Baseball and some of the sport's most competitive international leagues.

, to Japan, Korea, Mexico and everywhere in between - it has been an incredible ride. I gave baseball everything I had, and it gave me even more. I could go on and on, but really I'm just grateful. For the life lessons, relationships, memories and much more.

""Baseball led me to my beautiful wife, our amazing kids, and this life we have built. That is what I am most grateful for. Thank you baseball - you were everything this kid dreamed of.

"in the eighth round of the 2014 MLB Draft after starring at Rutgers. He spent five seasons climbing through Cincinnati's farm system before making his major league debut in 2019. While his major league résumé was brief, it represented only a small portion of a professional career defined by a well-used passport. O'Grady played 658 games in the affiliated minor leagues, then continued his career internationally with stops in Japan, South Korea, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

After appearing in 22 games for the KBO League's Hanwha Eagles in 2023, O'Grady returned to the United States and spent three seasons in independent baseball. He finished his playing career with Union Laguna of the Mexican League, where he played parts of the last two seasons. All told, O'Grady logged 227 games in foreign professional leagues and another 186 in independent baseball before deciding to retire.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLB Player Props & Best Bets for Today, June 13Mike Trout headlines three MLB player props and best bets for Saturday, June 13.

Read more »

MLB Same-Game Parlay Predictions: Daily MLB SGP Picks & OddsGet three MLB same-game parlay picks for Saturday, June 13, featuring the best SGP bets, player props, odds, and betting angles across the MLB slate.

Read more »

Pre-Snap Reads 6/13: Brian Fleury is setting up Seahawks O for successWhat pieces shall become more notable in the new offense, only those that know know. Or so they say.

Read more »

Vogue Williams Seeks to Move Past 'Embarrassing' First Marriage to Brian McFaddenVogue Williams is reportedly keen to leave her first marriage to Brian McFadden behind, feeling embarrassed by it as she builds a new life with husband Spencer Matthews. Sources claim she is upset by public mentions of her ex and has worked hard to reinvent herself, a struggle she has previously detailed in her autobiography.

Read more »