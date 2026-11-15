Brian MacKinnon Sentenced After 13-Year-Old Schoolboy Hoax Reenactment Leads to Terror Attack on Professor

Brian MacKinnon faces prison after ambushing Professor Brian Whiting in Glasgow. The former student, known for a 1993 school hoax, threatened the academic following a BBC documentary.

Famous for enrolling in Bearsden Academy thirteen years after leaving as a student, Brian MacKinnon is now behind bars following a terrifying home invasion of Professor Brian Whiting and his wife Marlene. The incident occurred in Glasgow after MacKinnon, aged 63, held the retired couple hostage in their home for nine hours to demand a public apology regarding his expulsion from medical school.

The Shocking Home Invasion Details

On the afternoon of September 28, MacKinnon entered the west end of Glasgow residence of Professor Brian Whiting, who is 87 years old, and his wife Marlene, who is 83. The intruder utilized an unlocked back door to gain entry while the professor was in his study and Mrs. Whiting was in the garden. MacKinnon hid undetected within the house for nine hours until the couple woke around 1:30 am to the sound of their bedroom door opening.

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Wearing a mask, a grey cap, and dark clothing, MacKinnon entered the bedroom and commanded "no lights" before speaking to the terrified couple. Prosecutor Eilidh Robertson told the High Court in Glasgow that Mrs. Whiting sat up in alarm, only to be threatened with severe physical harm if she did not lie back down. The masked man directly blamed Professor Whiting and two colleagues for ruining his life and having responsibility for the death of his parents.

The Roots of a Decades-Long Grudge

MacKinnon harbored a deep resentment toward Professor Brian Whiting, the former Dean of the University of Glasgow's medical school, who he believed blocked his medical career. MacKinnon originally left Bearsden Academy in 1980 to attend the University of Glasgow to pursue a medical degree. However, he was asked to leave after failing his exams twice.

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In a bizarre twist of fate, the 30-year-old hatched a plot to return to his old school in 1993 by posing as a 16-year-old Canadian boy named Brandon Lee. He successfully re-enrolled and was even taught by some of his former teachers. This deception allowed him to retake his Higher exams and eventually secure a place to study medicine at Dundee University. The ruse lasted until 1995, when his true identity was exposed, leading to his expulsion from Dundee University.

The Triggering BBC Documentary Incident

The immediate trigger for the attack was a 1995 interview with Professor Brian Whiting that was reused in the 2022 docu-drama "My Old School." The film, which aired on BBC Scotland at 10:15 pm on September 27, featured actor Alan Cumming playing the role of MacKinnon. In the original interview, Professor Whiting stated that MacKinnon failed to complete his second-year resit successfully despite being given every possible chance.

MacKinnon became incensed by the broadcast and launched the attack the following day. During the nine-hour ordeal, he demanded that Professor Whiting publicly admit there had been a conspiracy to stop him from studying medicine. He claimed to possess a network of spies monitoring the couple and warned that they would be dead if they did not comply with his demands.

Legal Consequences and Current Status

MacKinnon has pleaded guilty to attempted extortion and is currently being held on remand in Glasgow's Barlinnie prison. The Crown accepted not guilty pleas for five other charges, including possession of two push daggers and an unlicensed stun gun, as well as a breach of the peace. Judge Lady Anwar described the ordeal as shocking and terrifying, noting that MacKinnon is likely to face a significant custodial sentence.

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Professor Whiting told The Mail on Sunday that he had not heard from MacKinnon in thirty years since the hoax was exposed. Mrs. Whiting described the raid as absolutely out of the blue, stating that their quiet and peaceful life had been totally disturbed. The family is now left to deal with the psychological aftermath of the terrifying encounter that linked their past to a present-day criminal act.