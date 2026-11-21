Brian MacKinnon, the fake student, impersonated a doctor on a plane years after his 1995 exposure and targeted Prof Brian Whiting in a home invasion for medical school revenge.

Former schoolboy impostor Brian MacKinnon impersonated a medical professional during a flight emergency years after his identity as a fraudulent student was publicly exposed. This disturbing behavior on a Glasgow to London flight occurred decades after the 1995 revelation that he had deceived his former school and university to pursue a career in medicine. MacKinnon is currently facing a lengthy prison sentence for a violent home invasion targeting his former medical professor, Brian Whiting, and his wife, Marlene Whiting.

Decades-Long Grudge Against Medical Professor

Professor Brian Whiting, aged 87, and his wife Marlene Whiting, aged 83, were terrorized in their own home by MacKinnon, who hid inside the property for nine hours. The assault took place in September of last year, shortly after a BBC documentary titled My Old School highlighted MacKinnon's past deception. During the intrusion, MacKinnon demanded that Professor Whiting issue glowing media statements regarding his character, threatening to kill the academic if he refused to comply.

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The incident represents the culmination of a decades-old grudge held by MacKinnon against the former dean of the medical school. Police Scotland arrested MacKinnon hours after the home invasion began. Officers searching MacKinnon's residence in Milngavie, near Glasgow, discovered a notepad containing a clear declaration of his ongoing obsession with medicine. The note read: "I will regain a place to study medicine at a reputable university," confirming his fixation has not wavered in over thirty years.

History Of Academic Deception And Exposure

MacKinnon first garnered global attention in 1995 when he returned to Bearsden Academy in Glasgow at age 30 to enroll as a 16-year-old student. He adopted the alias Brandon Lee, claiming to be an orphan from Canada who had recently moved to Scotland. Although some teachers had instructed him during his original attendance at the school from 1980, they failed to recognize his true identity during this second enrollment attempt.

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His scheme allowed him to retake his Highers and eventually secure a place at Dundee University to study medicine. However, his academic fraud was eventually uncovered, leading to his expulsion from the medical course. This rejection, combined with previous failures at Glasgow University where he had been expelled twice for failing exams, appears to have fueled his lifelong resentment toward the medical establishment and specifically toward Professor Whiting.

Stolen Identity And Plane Emergency Impersonation

Former classmates have revealed that MacKinnon's delusion of being a qualified medic persisted well into his adult life. One former classmate reported that his father was on a commercial flight from Glasgow to London when a passenger fell ill in the row beside them. When a steward announced the need for medical assistance, MacKinnon volunteered to help despite lacking any actual credentials.

The passenger's father, who sat near MacKinnon, felt a sense of familiarity but did not immediately identify him. Only later did he realize the impostor was the man who had been exposed in the 1990s. The classmate expressed shock that MacKinnon remained wedded to this fantasy life decades later, suggesting that psychological intervention was long overdue for the troubled individual.

Legal Proceedings And Potential Sentencing

During court proceedings last week, MacKinnon admitted to charges of attempted extortion and demanding fabricated statements from Professor Whiting. He faces a significant jail term as the legal consequences of his actions are finalized. Prosecutors also accused him of abandoning a bag containing a stun gun, knuckleduster, drugs, syringes, and pornographic DVDs in Drymen, Stirlingshire, but accepted a not guilty plea to those specific charges.

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One retired police officer with knowledge of the case noted that while detectives questioned MacKinnon after his 1995 exposure, they lacked the legal grounds to charge him at the time. The officer acknowledged that MacKinnon was known to be obsessive and prone to holding grudges, though the severity of the attack on Professor Whiting three decades later was unexpected. The case underscores the dangerous persistence of his delusions and the long-term impact of his unresolved psychological issues.