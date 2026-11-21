Former schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon faced jail after terrifying Professor Brian Whiting. New details reveal he once posed as a doctor on a Glasgow flight years after his 1995 exposure.

Former schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon once posed as a qualified physician during a medical crisis aboard a commercial aircraft, decades after his identity was exposed. This startling revelation emerges as the 63-year-old prepares to face a significant prison sentence for his actions against his former academic adversary.

Flight Emergency Deception In The 1990s

Ex-pupils have confirmed that Brian MacKinnon stood up to assist a passenger who fell ill on a flight from Glasgow to London. When the steward called out for medical assistance, he volunteered his services under false pretenses. A former classmate whose father was on that flight noted that he looked familiar, only realizing later who the volunteer truly was. This incident occurred in the 1990s, long after MacKinnon was publicly identified as a fraud in 1995. The former student continues to believe he can work as a medic and should be allowed to return to a university to complete a medical degree.

Also read Glasgow professor Brian Whiting targeted by 30-year-old fraudster Brian MacKinnon seeking confession

Grudge Against Professor Brian Whiting

MacKinnon's obsession with medicine began when he was thrown out of Glasgow University after failing exams twice. Professor Brian Whiting was the dean of the medical school at that time. In 1993, MacKinnon returned to Bearsden Academy aged 30, posing as Brandon Lee, a 16-year-old orphan from Canada. He retake his Highers to secure a place at Dundee University to study medicine. His real identity was eventually exposed, leading to his expulsion. He held a decades-long grudge against Professor Brian Whiting for this outcome.

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Home Invasion And Extortion Charges

The former medical student targeted Professor Brian Whiting, 87, and his wife Marlene Whiting, 83, in their own home. Police Scotland arrested him after he hid inside the academic's residence for nine hours in September last year. He then entered the bedroom and threatened to kill the professor if he did not release glowing statements about him to the media. A notepad found in his Milngavie home stated his goal was to regain a place to study medicine at a reputable university. He admitted to attempted extortion and demanding fabricated media statements.

Sinister Mindset And Legal Consequences

MacKinnon's disturbing state of mind was evident in past interviews where he hinted at violent retaliation against those who ruined his life. One retired police officer noted that while they could not charge him for his school ruse in 1995, they recognized his dangerous and obsessive nature. He was also accused of dumping a bag containing a stun gun, knuckleduster, and other items in Drymen, but prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to these charges. The culmination of his decades-old grudge has now led to a lengthy jail sentence for terrorizing the Whiting couple.