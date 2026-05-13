Brian Hickerson Admits to Abusing Hayden Panettiere While Claiming He Still Dreams of Marriage

A convicted felon and former partner of Hayden Panettiere admits to domestic violence and threats while expressing a shocking desire to marry the actress following the announcement of her memoir.

The entertainment world has been shaken by the disturbing revelations surrounding actress Hayden Panettiere and her former partner, Brian Hickerson . In a startling turn of events, Hickerson, a convicted felon, has openly admitted to his history of violence against the star while simultaneously expressing a delusional hope that they might one day marry.

This paradoxical desire comes at a time when Panettiere is preparing to release her deeply personal memoir titled This Is Me: A Reckoning, where she bravely details the harrowing experiences she endured during their volatile relationship between 2018 and 2022. The relationship was far from a romance, as it was marked by a cycle of domestic violence, police interventions, and legal battles that eventually led to Hickerson spending time in county jail after pleading no contest to felony charges.

The depth of the abuse is further highlighted by Hickerson's own admissions in a recent interview. He recounted a terrifying moment where he, under the influence of alcohol, threatened Panettiere by giving her a ten-second countdown to run away before he threw a phone at her. In a chilling display of honesty, he admitted that he followed through with the threat.

Hickerson attempted to rationalize his behavior by citing a dark period in his life characterized by substance abuse and a lack of early education regarding the nature of domestic violence. He acknowledged the physical disparity between them, noting that Panettiere's petite stature made his actions even more egregious.

Despite these admissions of cruelty, Hickerson continues to express a longing for the actress, stating that he misses her every day, even as he concedes that they would not be a healthy couple if they were to reunite. Panettiere has described the ordeal as both abusive and traumatic, admitting that she felt a profound sense of embarrassment over the situation.

For many years, she kept the details of her suffering hidden from her friends and family, a common reaction for victims of domestic abuse who feel shame for the circumstances of their trauma. The actress expressed total disbelief at the fact that she allowed such a toxic dynamic to persist in her life. Her decision to document these events in her memoir serves as a reckoning, not just for her own healing but as a warning to others.

Hickerson, meanwhile, seems to view himself as a cautionary tale, suggesting that other potential abusers should hear his story, though his lingering desire for a romantic reunion with his victim suggests a lack of full understanding of the damage he caused. Beyond the central conflict between the pair, the fallout of their relationship has touched other areas of Panettiere's life.

Hickerson even went so far as to criticize the actress's estranged mother, calling her one of the worst people he had ever encountered. Additionally, he spoke of Panettiere's former fiancé and the father of her child, Wladimir Klitschko, acknowledging the former boxer's strength and admitting that he would be hesitant to meet him in person.

The tragedy of this narrative lies in the stark contrast between the victim's journey toward recovery and the abuser's struggle to reconcile his violent past with his current fantasies. As Panettiere moves forward with her career and her healing process, the world is left to grapple with the disturbing reality of a man who can admit to felony assault while still dreaming of a wedding





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