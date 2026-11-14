Brian Head sets opening date for Utah’s 2026-27 ski season

Brian Head Resort expects its new targeted opening date for the 2026-27 ski and snowboard season to stick - just like the incoming snow.

This time, Brian Head Resort means it. Months ago, Utah’s southernmost ski area, located just east of Cedar City, boldly set Nov. 6 as its targeted opening date for the 2026-27 season — by far the earliest of any of the Utah resorts that released opening estimates.

That day came with snow on the ground but warm temperatures in the forecast. On Friday, though, Brian Head reset its opening-day estimate for Tuesday. And this time the forecast is more favorable.

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“With a combination of some cold temperatures finally coming to Utah, and the arrival of a solid El Niño visit,” a news release from the resort said, “we’ve locked in on opening for the 2026-27 season. ” Brian Head stands to pick up about a foot of snow just from this weekend’s storm according to forecasts from Open Snow .

Then cooler temperatures, with lows dipping into the teens, will allow the resort to make snow until two more storms move in at the end of next week. Among the three storms, Brian Head could pick up as much as 40 inches in little over a week. The Paradise trail off of Arapahoe Express and a small terrain park will be the first to open, according to the statement.

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Then the resort will open more terrain as it is able. Opening day lift tickets are $9 when purchased online in advance. If it really can make Tuesday’s opening day declaration stick, Brian Head could win the race to become the first resort to open. Solitude Mountain Resort and Brighton Resort — both of which like to vie for first-to-open bragging rights — are expected to get less than 10 inches in Saturday’s storm.

They’ll also see a fairly warm Monday before the next round of storms starts up Tuesday. Like Brian Head, Open Snow expects the two Big Cottonwood Canyon resorts to pick up about 40 inches between Tuesday and Sunday. By the end of the week, more than a third of the state’s 16 ski areas could be operating. Both Alta Ski Area and Park City Mountain set Nov. 20 as their targeted opening day .

With the incoming storms, there’s no reason to think they won’t meet that deadline.