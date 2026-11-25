Canadian design duo Brian Gluckstein and Lynda Reeves has teamed with Marlo Miazga's M Media on a video podcast series.

Elev8on & French Wealth Manager Anato To Find European Investments For U.S. Starsfor 30 years, offer practical advice and trade secrets for people seeking to beautify their homes and make everyday life more comfortable.

'Fin Vs History': Stars Of Video Podcast On The Wildly-Popular Satirical History Series, Animation Ambitions & Why Spotify Beats TVThe pair have been firm friends for years and will attempt to take their chemistry into the podcast, where they will answer how-to questions from celebrities and community members. Canadian government agency Ontario Creates is funding the series with sponsorship deals currently being negotiated.

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Shot on location at Gluckstein Design, the show will premiere on House & Home’s YouTube channel to its 964,000 subscribers and will be distributed across digital platforms including Apple, Amazon, Spotify and Audible. Miazga, the Canadian producer who founded M Media, is exec producer alongside journalist and podcast producer Katrina Onstad, Reeves and Gluckstein.

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“M Media is staking out its territory as a company that can take diverse IP and develop it into a range of formats with the direct audience relationship as its focus,” said Miazga. “, but one that combines unparalleled talent, an enormous established audience, a genre that touches so many and a format that is fun and flexible.

“This show offers something traditional media rarely can: Direct, ongoing conversation with an audience, reaching new and younger listeners and creates a steady stream of content to extend the brand, we can’t wait to show you. ” The news also follows M Media hiring Sarah Zammit to VP of Content and Development and Ryan Dias as VP of Operations. Netflix Closes $380 Million Deal For Historic Radford Studios