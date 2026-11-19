The San Diego State Aztecs came close to their second 100-point performance of the young season before settling for a 97-51 win against Texas Southern on Wednes

came close to their second 100-point performance of the young season before settling for a 97-51 win against Texas Southern on Wednesday night. A lot of things went right for the Aztecs, who improved to 5-0 after their final tune-up before stepping up in competition next week at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

“I mean, we're getting better, and that's the key. You get better or you get worse, you never stay the same,” coach Brian Dutcher said on the postgame show on San Diego Sports 760 radio.

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“So we're getting better, and I told them after the game that my mind's turning already, has been turning. ”The Aztecs are guaranteed three games in four days at the Players Era Festival. They open Tuesday afternoon against Iowa State, which started the season at No. 18 but fell out of the Top 25 after a loss to Memphis. The winner gets the winner of Maryland vs. No. 8 Tennessee on Thursday.

“You know, length of the floor, short clock. We've done it a couple of times. We need to work on that. Three-quarter court inbound versus pressure.

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Three-point shot when we need one. A following-up three. There's a lot of stuff we need to do to get ready to play three games in four days,” Dutcher said.

“We’ll take tomorrow off and that first day back, we'll work a lot of situational stuff, where at least they've seen it, and then we need to spend more time on zone offense,” Dutcher said. “No one's really zoned us a possession or two. But we could run into 20, 30 minutes of zone there, and we have to be prepared to execute against that.

So as much as we're on path right now, there's always things to be worked on. ”“It's resume building opportunities,” Dutcher said.

“It's Power 5 conference teams, neutral courts and we've won our fair share of those kinds of games. So we have to find a way to get in there and win games in Vegas. this next week. ”“That's an amazing opportunity,” the guard said after scoring 11 points.

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“Like, going to Vegas and playing all those big teams, that's something that we're really looking for. Now we have a week to prepare for it, and that's something that we want to go there, and we want to make things shake. Like, we want to surprise people. People don't expect us to go out there and win the tournament, but that's definitely our goal.

”“I thought, for the most part, we played to a level that I wanted us to play at tonight,” Dutcher said.

“Yeah, we really share that ball. I mean, we're moving the ball. It's moving pretty easy. You know, and, that pleases me that they know where each other are.

They're finding each other. The ball's moving freely, and that could make us really dangerous offensively moving forward. ”Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.