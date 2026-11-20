At the very least, the Yankees know that David Bednar will be their closer in 2027. But after that?

At the very least, the Yankees know that David Bednar will be their closer in 2027, assuming the impending lockout does not wipe out the entire season.

Anything more than that, though, Brian Cashman is staying mum. The Yankees GM on Thursday declined to say whether the team talked with Bednar about a multiyear deal before he qualifying offer Tuesday, other than acknowledging having numerous conversations with his agent leading up to the decision.

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Join Post Sports+ for exciting subscriber-only features, including real-timeThere is nothing stopping the two sides from engaging in further talks about a multiyear deal, which could potentially benefit both parties — guaranteeing Bednar more money overall while almost certainly lowering his average annual value, which could help the Yankees depending on what kind of economic system is in place in the next collective bargaining agreement. For now, though, Cashman was happy to get word that Bednar was accepting the qualifying offer, taking one big need off his board.

“I can tell you David Bednar wants to be here,” Cashman said at the Covenant House Sleep Out at Yankee Stadium, where he was sleeping out overnight to raise support for youth experiencing homelessness. “He loved his time with the Yankees and his experience here. … We knew David wants to be here. I was hoping he would take it, and ultimately he did.

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” . They can continue those talks during the lockout, though filling the hitting coach role before then would be important to give whoever gets the job time to speak with his new players before communication is barred during the lockout.

“I don’t have anything to report on that at this stage, but they’re active,” Cashman said. David Bednar closes out the ninth inning in the Yankees’ AL wild-card clinching series win over the Red Sox in Game 2 on Sept. 30, 2026, at the Stadium. Though former hitting coach James Rowson has left to become Giants offensive coordinator, his assistants Casey Dykes and Jake Hirst are signed through 2027.

“We’ll see how it all shakes out,” Cashman said. “Our intention would be to have those guys here with us because A, I think they’re good coaches, and B, they’re signed through ’27. ” Cashman on the Sleep Out, which was the 15th he has participated in: “This is probably going to be the most impactful day at Yankee Stadium in the entire season this year.

A lot of good stuff happens here, but this is going to be the best day of the year because we’re going to raise a lot of money for Covenant House, and what they’re going to do with that money is going to be so vitally important to the kids in need. ”